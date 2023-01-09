WINCHESTER — A Warrenton man has died as the result of a motorcycle crash on Woodstock Lane, according to a media release from the Winchester Police Department.
At 6:38 p.m. Sunday, the Winchester Police Department and the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 900 block of Woodstock Lane for a report of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle, the release states. Upon arrival, fire and rescue personnel began rendering aid and transported the victim to Winchester Medical Center, where he later died as a result of the injuries sustained from the crash.
The driver has been identified as 25-year-old Austin D. Ponsart. According to witness statements, the 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on Woodstock Lane at a high rate of speed when it lost control and struck a telephone pole.
The Virginia State Police assisted with the investigation. This is the first traffic crash fatality in the City of Winchester since November 2018.
