The Sherando football team snapped a two-game losing streak with last week’s 46-14 victory over Millbrook, but the Warriors know they’ll have their work cut out for them as they look to add another win to their ledger.
A year ago, Class 5 Riverside came to Stephens City with an 0-5 record but nearly toppled the Warriors. Sherando won the non-district contest 13-8 thanks to a stellar effort from the Warriors defense, which recorded two interceptions, four sacks, three fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter, and recovered a fumble while not allowing any points. Riverside’s one touchdown came on a 27-yard interception return, which produced a 13-8 score in the third quarter following a two-point conversion.
At 7 p.m. on Friday night, the Rams (1-4) will host the Warriors (3-2) in Leesburg. Once again, Riverside — which is giving up 12 points per game and allowing 32 ppg — appears to be better than its record indicates.
The Rams’ win came against Class 5 Brooke Point. Riverside’s losses have come to Tuscarora, Independence, Kettle Run and Stone Bridge, who are a combined 18-1. Stone Bridge defeated Riverside 59-7 last week.
“They play an extremely tough schedule,” Sherando coach Jake Smith said. “They’re explosive. Their quarterback’s a Division I recruit, they’ve got some receivers who can really run, and they’re very solid on defense. Outside of Stone Bridge, they haven’t really given up a whole lot of points this year.”
The Warriors are allowing 26.2 points and 345 yards per game (184.8 passing). Sherando gave up 398 yards to the Pioneers, but it had three takeaways and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Last year’s game against Riverside was an important development game for a young Sherando defense, and the Warriors hope to take another step forward this week.
“We’ve got seven freshmen and sophomores playing for us, and it’s taken some time to settle in,” Smith said. “I think they’ve gotten better each week this fall.
“Riverside likes to throw the ball around a little bit. I think that’s something we defend particularly well, and I hope to see our guys have success this Friday.”
The Warriors have intercepted seven passes this year (two last week) and are allowing just 7.4 yards per pass attempt on 69-of-125 passing (55.2 percent). In comparison, Sherando averages 11.5 yards per attempt and has a 63.1 percent completion percentage behind sophomore quarterback Micah Carlson, who is 47 of 73 for 850 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Additionally, the Warriors have also recorded 12 sacks, led by defensive lineman Kaleb Nowlin (39 tackles, 12 for a loss, 4.5 sacks) and linebacker Josh Metz (47 tackles, 11 for a loss, four sacks).
Sherando will once again try to limit 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior quarterback Will Lind, who has been in contact with Richmond, Virginia Military Institute, Towson, Columbia, Dartmouth, Monmouth and Bucknell in the past year. Lind completed 12 of 27 passes for 125 yards in addition to throwing the two interceptions last year vs. Sherando.
The Warriors were also able to limit Lind’s favorite target last year in Gabe Karstaedt, an All-Potomac District selection last year who had 600 yards and seven TDs until facing Sherando, who held him to two catches for 21 yards.
“[Karstaedt] can stretch the field from anywhere,” Smith said. “He’s a guy you’ve got to know where he’s at. The quarterback does a good job of being able to bide time and make plays with his legs. We want to not give up the big play and make them try and drive the ball down the field.”
Riverside also features two All-District selections on defense in lineman Evan Bieneck and Griffin Farmery, a linebacker/defensive end.
“[Farmery] is a big, physical kid, fast, and gets up the field and applies a lot of pressure on the quarterback,” Smith said. “[Riverside] is going to bring a lot of pressure. We’ve got to make sure we can handle the pressure and get things blocked correctly up. If we do that, our skill guys are very solid and have the opportunity to make plays.”
In addition to Carlson — who made his first career start in last year’s game against Riverside — Sherando is led by running back Jason Foster (80 carries, 518 yards, seven TDs), wide receiver AJ Santiago (19 catches, 373 yards, six TDs) and running back/receiver Gavyn Blye (582 total yards, eight TDs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.