Two games into his head coaching career and you’d think Sherando High School’s T.J. Rohrbaugh already would be getting a few gray hairs.
The Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter of their opener to only fall a yard short in the final minute of a 28-21 loss against Brentsville. Last week, another fourth-quarter rally set the stage for a 34-28 triple overtime win against Jefferson (W.Va.).
So how does Rohrbaugh, whose team travels to Lightridge on Friday, feel about two drama-filled contests?
“It’s been fun,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed coaching these kids. With this team, they never quit. They’ve been very resilient. I’ve been very proud of them, so I’ve really enjoyed it.”
While things haven’t always gone technically right in either of those games, Rohrbaugh is happy with his club’s attitude, even when trailing on the scoreboard.
“I think the biggest thing is the guys have stuck together through it,” he said. “Sometimes when things aren’t going your way there can be a lot of finger pointing and our guys haven’t done that. They’ve kept at it. I think that is a testament to the character of this team. The kids stick together and keep fighting.”
Rohrbaugh believes the Warriors certainly will have a fight against Lightridge (1-1) in their first road game of the season. The Class 5 Lightning whipped Class 6 Freedom South Riding 33-0 in their opener before falling 24-22 against Class 4 John Champe last week.
“I think they will be the best team we’ve faced at this point in the season,” Rohrbaugh said. “They’re athletic. They’re physical. They fly around. They’re a very good football team.”
Offensively, Lightridge likes to throw the ball and has a couple of receivers who can take a short pass and go long distances.
Last week, Josiah Dorsey, who is 6-foot-3, took a wide receiver screen 94 yards for a touchdown and also scored on a run out of the Wildcat formation. Al Honesty (6-foot-1) has a pair of touchdown catches on the season.
“Both of them are good athletes and they have got a quarterback who can sling it a little bit,” Rohrbaugh said. “They are very dangerous in the passing game, but they have a couple of good tailbacks (Carlos Castillero and Dominic Gentrup) and a good offensive line. They can run the ball as well.”
Slinging the ball is Carter Working, a 6-foot-3 senior who is averaging more than 200 yards per game through the air.
“He’s a tall kid and he’s got a quick release,” Rohrbaugh said of Working. “He can get the ball down the field pretty good. He’s mobile enough to make things happen in the pocket and extend plays. He’s not a guy who’s looking to run the ball, but he can scramble when he needs to. He’s one of those guys who likes to work within the pocket. He’ll break the pocket if he needs to, but he always keeps his eyes downfield, looking to push the ball downfield. He’s dangerous.”
Dorsey, a linebacker, and Honesty, a cornerback, are also stalwarts on defense.
“Defensively, they’re very aggressive,” Rohrbaugh said. “They like to bring a lot of pressure. They fly around to the football.”
Rohrbaugh said he saw progress from Week 1 to Week 2 with his team.
Offensively, the Warriors have been balanced. Quarterback Micah Carlson is averaging 216 yards per game through the air and running back Christian Ruiz has rushed for 103.5 yards per game. Brady Hamilton’s four catches have gone for an average of 40.8 yards per catch and he’s returned a kickoff for a TD.
The Warriors’ defense is led by linebacker James Walters (21 tackles), defensive end Drew Tyson (13 tackles), safety Jake Dann (14 tackles) and defensive end Kaleb Nowlin (4 sacks).
“We took care of the ball better,” Rohrbaugh said of the progress in Week 2. “It still wasn’t perfect. I still thought we lacked a lot of execution. We dropped a couple of passes. We dropped some interceptions. [They were] plays throughout the course of a tight ballgame that we need to start making, so we’re not having to come from behind. If we make those plays early, we set ourselves up to be competitive, maybe even take the lead and down the stretch maybe we don’t have to come from behind.”
Rohrbaugh believes the progress can continue in Week 3 in the Warriors’ first-ever clash with Lightridge.
“I think our kids have played with tremendous effort the first two weeks,” he said. “And with the physicality, those are things we really pride ourselves on. Those elements are there. … We need to just start executing better on both sides of the ball. I think if we do that, we can take another step forward this week.”
