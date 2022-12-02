If seasonal stressors are starting to stretch you thin — the increased coldness, the pressure to please everyone with grand winter holiday-related gestures, the prolonged darkness, the rushed tempo of the gotta get there fast, only to find “there” isn’t where you really want to be — a forest bath might be just what you need.
Don’t worry. A forest bath has nothing to do with climbing into a tub amid icicle-laden trees. Forest bathing, in short, is taking time to fully immerse yourself in nature by way of tuning into each of your senses. Anyone can soak in a forest to potentially improve their well-being. All it takes is a little bit of time and giving yourself permission to “do” nothing as you take in a wooded spot. And, while you could forest bathe on your own, there are people in the Northern Shenandoah Valley who are eager to guide you.
Consider the roots of the thriving practice
Forest bathing is a refined twist on a very common concept — that if you take a moment to slow down, stop thinking and just “be,” you can physically and mentally reset to help avoid the potential health consequences, weakened immune system and poor mood that can come along with stress.
Front Royal resident Kim Strader is a certified Forest Bathing Guide through the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy Guides and Programs. Through her business, Kim Strader-Naturing Way, she has led dozens of forest bathing excursions at various green spaces in the region, like Sky Meadows State Park, the Virginia State Arboretum at Blandy Experimental Farm, the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Chet Hobart Park, Shenandoah University's River Campus at Cool Spring Battlefield and elsewhere.
Strader started guiding forest baths because she personally felt the healing benefits. “When I heard about forest bathing several years ago, I was like ‘Yes!’ There’s a name for something I do,” she says.
Forest bathing, or Shinrin-yoku, originated in Japan in the 1980-90s when the economy changed, technology took off and people started to work indoors more often. Government officials, medical care givers and scientists in Japan started to notice a rise in heart disease and cancer and thought it might have to do with people spending less time outdoors.
The Japanese government started encouraging people to spend regular time outside. Officials created forest bathing paths and started studying the effects of time spent outdoors on people’s health. “The benefits of forest bathing have been documented in Japan,” Strader says. “They would take people’s blood pressure and swab for cortisol levels before and after the nature walk. Both levels were lower after the walk,” Strader says.
The Association of Nature and Forest Therapy Guides and Program’s website says studies show “the average concentration of salivary cortisol, a stress hormone, in people who gazed on forest scenery for 20 minutes was 13.4 percent lower than that of people in urban settings.”
Forest bathing is not like a typical hike. “There is no destination in mind,” Strader says. The walks are a mile or less, but can last up to two or three hours as you immerse yourself in the sensory experience of your surroundings. “It is different than a walk with a naturalist who might go into plant identification. I’m not going to go into plant names because that takes us into our heads,” she explains.
The senses — sight, touch, smell, taste and hearing — take center stage in a forest bath. “When we use our senses, we are in the moment. Our digestive and nervous systems calm to take us into the healing process. It is the opposite of fight or flight,” Strader says.
While it is certainly possible to forest bathe on one’s own by casting aside an itinerary and fully immersing oneself in any spot with some natural features, a guided forest bath has some distinct benefits. For example, Strader has a Wilderness First Aid Certification. She carries a backpack full of items that might be useful in the event that nature gets the best of you. Guides point out particular hazards so that accidents might be avoided. Having a guide helps people let their guards down and provides peace-of-mind for individuals who might feel vulnerable in the woods alone.
Beyond those practical benefits to having a guide, a leader can enhance your experience in another important way. The guide offers “invitations” for bathers to shift their senses without over-thinking. Strader says that with a guide people can “drop in and enjoy the invitations. They don’t have to worry about time. They can just take, or not take, the directions and don’t have to come up with things on their own. It takes the ‘thinking’ out of it and helps it be a sensory experience.”
The other benefit to being with a guide and/or with a group is that there is an option to gather together after each invitation to express what you experienced and to listen to what other people experienced. This can heighten awareness and connection with both nature and among people and that is what it is all about — getting in tune with oneself, with others and with nature in order to gain a deeper respect for all.
“Everyone is experiencing something different. It gives us the chance to see something through someone else’s eyes. It builds community,” Strader says. She says there is no “right or wrong way” to experience surroundings through the senses, so there is no judgment. “We listen with an open mind and an open heart,” Strader says.
Forest bathing can not only restore a person, it can also breathe new life and possibilities into known forests and other natural spaces and places people might take for granted- the stand of trees behind a ball field, your backyard or the neighborhood pocket park that looks more like a drainage ditch surrounded by trees than a forested respite.
Branching out and soaking it in
Strader suggested we meet for a forest bath. I asked her to meet me in Jim Barnett Park, which is smack dab in the city of Winchester. I thought that if I could learn how to forest bathe in a park that is centrally located in the city and surrounded by two major thoroughfares — Interstate 81 and Pleasant Valley Road — it could open up an affordable, regular healthy habit for those of us in the area. It could provide insight into how other municipal pocket parks, in addition to large state and national parks in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, could be utilized for a cleansing forest bath.
As an avid gardener, hiker, biker, runner, walker, plant hoarder and all-around outdoor enthusiast, I was not certain that standing still among the trees in a park that is better known for recreational sports, festivals and spirited activity would do much for me. I thought it would take one heck of a guide to show me how to bask in nature at Jim Barnett Park.
Strader was up for the challenge.
We met in the lobby at the War Memorial Building on a cold day in November. She grabbed her backpack and we took out through the front door and walked east towards some trees. Once we were in the wooded stand, we started to talk about the beginnings and benefits of forest baths.
It was difficult to tune out the drone of I-81 on the park’s border. Strader picked up on my distraction, acknowledged it and embraced it as part of the beginning of the bath. She suggested we take note that we had time to be standing right where we were without the burden of having to rush anywhere or do anything in particular. We were right where we stood and our minds and senses could be right there with us taking in many things that are not I-81.
Her redirection was a bit of an “aha” moment for me.
We started walking slowly, super slowly, without any destination in mind, though we did stay on a path. For someone who runs and hikes, the pace felt strange at first. I expected Strader to speed up. She didn’t. So, I stopped thinking about the pace.
I started listening to the dry leaves crunching underfoot and laughed at how dramatic the rustle of a grey squirrel sounded several yards away. I also noticed how cleansing the crisp November chill felt on my face and hands after having been in a warm indoor workplace all morning.
Since I know the park well, I thought I should steer us toward a good, woodsy path. But, once I realized Strader had no destination in mind and no expectation, it wasn’t going to matter whether we turned left or right. There was no discussion about how many steps we were getting in. I felt the weight of responsibility and judgment lift.
Eventually, Strader suggested we stop on the banks of Abram’s Creek. She then invited me to stand, close my eyes (or not), breath through my nose and feel the air. She then prompted me to use my sense of smell to take in the space. The air was cold and deadened my sense of smell a bit. Strader suggested I close my eyes. Then, I could pick out the odor of a decaying animal, but only briefly when the wind blew a certain way.
The next invitation was to notice and honor movement. Strader invited me to explore the area at a snail’s pace. I didn’t expect to “see” much among the fallen leaves and slowed rhythms of the season. But, movement was abundant. I noticed how some leaves that still remained on branches swayed and others trembled. A fat squirrel scurried from branch to branch on the other side of the creek while ducks floated in a group where the water was more still.
Small leaves on the surface of the creek made the water look like it was moving quickly, yet silently. But as I crept my way forward, rocks in the creek bed made the water rumble. A few more steps, and the waterway branched off to a smaller creek with two tiny little eddies the size of a sink drain.
We moved on and Strader talked about other possible invitations — touching and discovering textures, tasting the air on one’s tongue and the idea of identifying a treasure — something in the natural environment that makes you feel an emotional attachment to nature.
When we arrived at the old amphitheater, which is essentially a paved lot with a grassy hill on one side and forested paths on the other three sides, Strader gave me a final invitation to look around and consider which path to take. Visually, I was drawn to an uphill wooded path. Before moving on, though, Strader told me to cup my hands behind my ears to create “deer ears.” She then suggested I close my eyes, listen to the amplified sounds and slowly turn toward the direction my ears beckoned me to move.
I immediately heard the interstate noise intensified and kept turning until it diminished.
When I opened my eyes, I was facing away from the path I initially thought I would take. And, that moment seemed to get to the crux of forest bathing. Led by my senses, not my thoughts, I discovered an unexpected path.
If you are interested in forest bathing and want a guided experience to get you started, keep your ears and eyes open for get-togethers at all parks in the region or contact Strader. She can be reached through Kim Strader-Naturing Way on Facebook, Instagram or email at naturingway@gmail.com.
