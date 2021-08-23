On a Tuesday evening at the Rockingham County Fair, those sitting at picnic tables outside the Fair BBQ Grill food booth received a special treat in the form of musical entertainment.
But the festive tunes weren’t coming from the grandstand arena. Instead, it was from one gentleman toting around a washboard jazzed up with all the bells and whistles a musician could fancy.
It was one-man band Washboard Willy and his traveling jamboree.
For the last 26 years, Washboard Willy, also known as Larry Hiskett, has been traveling across the country performing at various fairs and festivals. Tuesday’s performance marked his third venture to Rockingham County, but surely not his last.
As he walked around the fairgrounds with his custom-made music cart he calls “Rocko,” Hiskett entertained the crowd with his selection of country, jazz, folk and pop music, and passed out smaller instruments to children who wanted to join in.
Letting the youth participate was what Hiskett was all about.
“It’s not about me — it’s about the kids being a part of something,” he said.
Since 1995, Hiskett, 72, of Florida, has been giving 100% of himself to the thing he loves – music. The journey to his washboarding career, however, wasn’t the easiest.
Hiskett said ever since he was a child he loved music. As a 10-year-old boy, he found himself highly interested in becoming a drummer and played professionally while attending Kansas State University.
But a different career was being pushed on Hiskett — landscape architecture — which didn’t involve music or a washboard.
For 17 years, Hiskett worked as a landscape architect. Then, two life-changing moments happened.
The first involved finding a washboard during an antique show at a nearby mall. Hiskett said he had seen washboard players years before and found the instrument to be something fun to do. After going through a handful of washboards, Hiskett said he decided to custom-make his own washboard and add various horns and jingles to it.
“It just sort of kept evolving,” he said.
Then, a second moment happened.
It was 1987, the Saturday before Labor Day, and Hiskett was traveling in Estes Park, Colo., when he and his girlfriend were in an crash.
Hiskett said the car crash “changed his life.” His girlfriend was left paralyzed while he walked away with no broken bones.
A year would pass when Hiskett decided it was time to change his path in life.
“I eventually had more fun playing in bands with a washboard instead of being a landscape architect,” he said. “So, I decided I was going back into music not as a drummer, but as a washboard player, and it’s been an incredible journey. I found my purpose in life, my passion.”
Hiskett said what he has enjoyed the most about performing at fairs is seeing people’s reactions when they spot him.
“People aren’t expecting it,” he said. “A washboard really seems to attract the kids, and it’s not an instrument you see every day.”
In his eyes, he created a niche nobody else is doing while also following his heart, Hiskett said.
His performance schedule typically lasts from July to December and as of this year, fair attendance across the country has been skyrocketing.
“People were ready to get out,” he said.
Hiskett said he didn’t know where he would be if it weren’t for the car crash changing his career direction, but understood that when a turning point in life happens — ask the question of what to give 100% too.
“I’m following my heart and doing what I love,” he said.
