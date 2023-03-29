The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Committee is continuing the National Football League theme by bringing in a famous Virginia native from Washington’s glory years.
Two-time Super Bowl champion wide receiver and Washington Ring of Honor member Gary Clark was named a Special Sports Guest on Wednesday for the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Clark wlll speak at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast on May 6, to be held from 8 to 10 a.m. in the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center at Shenandoah University, and will ride in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade, which follows at 1:30 p.m. Co-Sports Marshals Eric Dickerson, a Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, and Millbrook graduate Nazeeh Johnson, a Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs in February, are also Sports Breakfast speakers.
A Radford native and 1994 James Madison University Hall of Fame selection, Clark played 11 seasons in the NFL, including his first eight with Washington after being selected in the second round of the 1984 NFL Supplemental draft. Clark joined Washington in 1985 after spending the springs of 1984 and 1985 with the Jacksonville Bulls of the United States Football League.
Clark ranked seventh in NFL history in receiving yards (10,856) and eighth in receptions (699) at the time of his retirement in 1995, averaging 15.5 yards per catch. He recorded 65 touchdown receptions, 58 with Washington.
Clark was the first wide receiver in NFL history to catch at least 50 passes in his rookie season (72 catches for 926 yards and five TDs in 1985). He was a First Team All-Pro in 1987, a season that ended with Washington defeating Denver 42-10 in Super Bowl XXII. Clark’s third and final All-Pro season came in 1991, when he had career-highs in receiving yards (1,340), yards per catch (19.1) and touchdowns (10) on 70 receptions. That season ended with Washington defeating Buffalo 37-24 in Super Bowl XXVI, with Clark catching seven passes for 114 yards and a 30-yard touchdown.
Clark will also attend the Coronation of Queen Shenandoah presented by Morgan Orthodontics and the Hang 10 Car Wash Firefighters’ Parade on May 5.
Tickets for the Sports Breakfast range between $45 and $125 and can be purchased online at: https://www.thebloom.com/tickets.html.
