WINCHESTER — Area residents will have a unique opportunity this weekend to witness the re-creation of one of the most significant events in the founding of our country.
Starting at 5 p.m. Saturday in front of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum on the Loudoun Street Mall, costumed performers will re-enact the July 24, 1758, election that put a young George Washington into political office for the first time.
It was the beginning of a journey that ultimately led to Washington being the first president of the United States from 1789 to 1797.
Local historian Jim Moyer said Washington was a 23-year-old colonel in the Continental Army when he first ran for election to Virginia’s House of Burgesses in December 1755.
“The first time, he lost,” Moyer said.
Two-and-a-half years later, a 26-year-old Washington tried again, even though he could not be in Winchester on Election Day.
“The colonel was up in Cumberland [Maryland] getting ready for the Forbes Expedition” of 1758, Moyer said, which was an endeavor to capture the French-held Fort Duquesne in Pennsylvania during the French and Indian War. The French ultimately decided to burn the fort before the expedition arrived.
With Washington away from the Northern Shenandoah Valley on July 24, 1758, his campaign manager, James Wood, stood in front of the Frederick County Courthouse — which is now the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum — and stumped for his candidate.
Wood was one of several prominent figures who helped propel Washington to victory. Moyer said the future president was also backed by Fort Loudoun commander Charles Smith and renowned Shenandoah Valley attorney Gabriel Jones.
“He got the support of all the top people in the county,” Moyer said.
And Frederick County was much larger in 1758 than it is today. Back then, it encompassed an area that now includes the counties of Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page in Virginia, and Berkeley and Jefferson in West Virginia. That meant some people had to travel 50 miles or more to verbally vote for a candidate.
Even though Washington had become well known and highly respected in the Northern Shenandoah Valley — he first came to Winchester in March 1748 as part of a team surveying the city formerly known as Frederick Town — he didn’t solely rely on his popularity to win votes.
“George Washington paid for everybody to drink [beer], whether they voted for him or not,” Moyer said.
The two candidates with the highest number of votes on Election Day were sent to the House of Burgesses, Moyer said. Washington came out on top with 310 votes, followed by Col. Thomas Bryan Martin with 240 votes. The remaining two candidates were Hugh West (199 votes) and Thomas Swearingen (45 votes).
This weekend’s re-enactment is being sponsored by Moyer, the French and Indian War Foundation, the Capt. George Mercer Company of Col. George Washington’s Virginia Regiment and the Virginia Beer Museum in Front Royal. It will feature re-enactors portraying all four candidates plus other top figures involved in the 1758 election, but sadly, Moyer said free beer won’t be served this time around.
Saturday’s event begins at 5 p.m. and is expected to last up to three hours. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3aNvI1S.
