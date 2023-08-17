BERRYVILLE — Clarke County officials are asking for voluntary water conservation as some parts of the county are experiencing a drought and others are unusually dry.
David Weiss, chairman of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors and its Buckmarsh District representative, suggests that residents and businesses curtail unnecessary water use, such as watering yards and washing cars.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has Clarke under a “drought watch” based on river and stream levels, said Alison Teetor of the county’s Planning & Zoning Department.
Chapter 180 of the county’s code, which concerns water and wastewater matters, enables the board to impose mandatory water use restrictions only under a “drought emergency,” a more severe level of desiccation.
Still, “we need to watch our water use,” Teetor told the supervisors on Tuesday. “We’re getting low.”
The U.S. Drought Monitor on Wednesday showed western Clarke County as being abnormally dry and eastern parts of the county — including locations along the Shenandoah River — to be suffering a moderate drought.
Indications of moderate drought, according to the monitor, include corn yield being low and soybeans, hay and pastures being stressed. River water levels are low, and wildlife is observed eating crops.
The monitor is a website featuring a map showing where dry conditions exist nationwide. It’s updated weekly by weather and climate scientists at the National Drought Mitigation Center, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Clarke County has no official weather reporting station. However, rainfall measurements taken at Winchester’s water treatment plant show the area has received 17.38 inches of rainfall since the start of 2023. That’s just 68% of the 25.55 inches of rain that the area typically receives through mid-August each year, records show.
Overall, the area received 55.15 inches of rain in 2022. That was well above the annual average of 38.02 inches, the Winchester statistics show.
The National Weather Service’s nearest reporting station, where daily climate reports are produced, is in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Measurements at that station show the region has received 15.68 inches of rain so far this year. That’s only 63.4% of the 24.72 inches the region averages receiving through mid-August.
As of this time last year, Martinsburg reported having received 26.23 inches of rain.
The average yearly rainfall for Martinsburg, which is approximately 25 miles north of Clarke County, was not available from the weather service’s website.
Locally, “groundwater levels are at emergency levels,” Teetor said based on information from the USGS, which has several monitoring wells in the county. She mentioned that she’s aware of several private wells that have gone dry.
A monitoring well at Chet Hobert Park is at its lowest level in 20 years, she said.
And, Spout Run is “very low,” said Teetor. The stream, which stretches through the village of Millwood, gets 80% to 90% of its flow from groundwater, she estimated.
Millwood is “very, very, very dry” in general, said White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay, a farmer.
He said, though, some places in the county seem extremely dry while others a few miles down the road seem less dry. Teetor agreed.
Teetor is is the county’s part-time conservation easement strategist. She was its full-time natural resources and conservation planner before retiring two years ago.
Lorien Lemmon, the current conservation planner, was off Tuesday. In her place, Teetor presented the supervisors a report on the water situation.
The USGS believes Clarke County’s groundwater situation would be even worse if it wasn’t for abundant rain from Hurricane Ian last fall, Teetor told the supervisors.
No significant rain is in the forecast at least through the middle of next week, the weather service’s website showed late Wednesday.
A major snowfall this winter would benefit groundwater levels in the long run, Teetor added.
