Water tower paint job a tall order

Water tower painters Leslie McCallum (left), of Scooba, Miss., and Marcus Simpson, of Atlanta, descend from the new water tower on Fairfax Pike (Route 277) near Double Tollgate while painting the welding seams Thursday. Both men work for Phoenix Fabricators of Avon, Ind. The 500,000-gallon tank was built for Frederick Water and should be operational by late November or early December.
