BERRYVILLE — An effort by Clarke County officials to encourage commercial development at Waterloo has fallen flat.
In January, a partial waiver of sewer service availability fees was offered to developers. To get the discount, all they had to do was commit to locate businesses on vacant lots near the intersection of John Mosby Highway (U.S. 50) and Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340), just south of Boyce.
But no waivers have been given so far, County Administrator Chris Boies recently told the Clarke County Industrial Development Authority (IDA). Nobody has even applied for one, he said.
Boies plans to ask members of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, during their meeting next week, whether they want to extend the waiver beyond this year and/or do anything else to try and spur development around the intersection.
He already is consulting with the Clarke County Sanitary Authority, which supplies water/sewer service to the area, to get ideas, he said.
Water/sewer availability fees help cover expenses for installing the utilities. Sewer fees currently range from $24,300 for businesses using 1-300 gallons of water to flush sewage each day to a little more than $2 million for businesses using 22,501-25,000 gallons daily. The incentive involves one-third of the availability fee being waived for properties deemed eligible.
The county has made developers aware of the incentive. A major reason why they haven't taken advantage of it, Boies said, is how the availability fees are structured.
Those fees are based on how much the utilities are expected to be used, he said.
"We're the only locality around here who does things that way," said county Economic Development and Tourism Director Felicia Hart.
Most localities' fees are based on the diameters of water lines installed, Boies said.
Developers often can't give projections on how much utilities will be used, he said, until architectural plans for a building are drafted. Factors such as the size of the building and how much plumbing it has influence usage projections, he added.
Officials have long striven for Clarke, surrounded by urban development in adjoining localities, to remain a largely rural, agriculture-oriented county. Along that line, they've imposed measures such as sliding-scale zoning, designed to keep large parcels intact by allowing fewer building rights per acre than for smaller ones. They've also tried to generally direct both residential and commercial growth to Berryville — the county's largest town — and nearby areas.
However, the Waterloo intersection is one of the county's busiest. Many commuters to and from Winchester, Front Royal and the Washington, D.C., area pass through it daily.
Two convenience stores, a farm market, a fast-food restaurant and a vehicle repair shop are among businesses already there.
Encouraging further business development at Waterloo is intended "to take advantage of the traffic," especially during rush hours, Boies said.
One idea he put forth is enticing more fast-food restaurants with drive-through lanes. That would encourage more drivers to stop near the intersection, he reasoned.
Yet "it doesn't have to be fast-food," he said.
Businesses both large and small would be welcome, Boies and IDA members maintain.
Either type would generate extra income for the county through taxes and utility bills that businesses would pay. That money then could be put toward costs for services the county provides residents and businesses.
"Economic development is about both job growth as well as bringing in revenue," Boies emphasized.
IDA member Bill Waite indicated he favors continuing to offer some type of Waterloo development incentive. The process of deciding who would get the incentive, he said, would make the county better able to choose what kinds of businesses locate there.
Traffic isn't the only thing that could attract businesses to the intersection, Vice Chairman Ben Cochran reasoned.
With the mountains in the distance, he said "it's a pretty scenic spot."
