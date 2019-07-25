BOYCE — The signs that Loretta Merriman posted in the windows at Clarke County Paints explain why the store is closing, and her feelings about it, in one short sentence.
"Retiring after 30 years ... Woohoo!"
"I'm just tired," Merriman said, explaining her decision to call it quits.
The store is near the intersection of Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) and John Mosby Highway (U.S. 50) in the Waterloo commercial district just south of Boyce. Located in a small, basically plain white building, it might easily go unnoticed by drivers battling heavy traffic, perhaps while trying to turn into the Mount Airy Farm Market's parking lot or the back driveway of the nearby McDonald's restaurant.
Overall, business has been good during the past three decades, even though it has declined somewhat recently, Merriman said. She acknowledged that many younger people now go to large home improvement products stores such as Lowe's and The Home Depot to buy their paint.
"They don't go for the good paint," she said, referencing the Benjamin Moore brand she sells. It costs a little more, but it lasts longer than many brands sold at chain stores, she asserted.
Many of her longtime customers have died, or they have retired and no longer are keeping up homes, she continued.
However, the store continues to have regular customers and attract new visitors. On a recent afternoon, a woman who Merriman did not know stopped by in search of a specialty paint that the store did not have. They exchanged pleasantries, and the woman wished her the best of luck in retirement.
"I still do good on some days," she said. She recalled a recent day in which she sold about 50 gallons of paint to various people who stopped by.
Her socialization with customers is what prompted Merriman to keep the store open for so long.
"I see people in here," she said. "If I'm at home, I'm so far in the country that I'm not going to see a lot of people."
Merriman and her late husband, Jim, who worked in construction, opened Clarke County Paints in September 1988.
"He thought it would be something for me to do" to keep busy, she recalled. She wasn't working at the time, although she previously had worked in a school cafeteria and a hospital's purchasing department.
At first, "I probably wasn't very happy about it," she said of running the store. "But I did it, and now I'm glad I did."
Many of her customers have become her friends.
Merriman isn't sure exactly when her store will close. But it will soon. She hopes to be able to sell all of the paint and related supplies by mid-August.
Don't expect her to seek a part-time job after she retires.
"I'm just going to relax," she said, and spend time with her grandchild. She also may do some sightseeing with a friend, but she doesn't plan to travel far.
She looks forward to seeing who eventually leases the paint store's space in the building it occupies, and for what reason.
"I don't think the owner will have trouble renting it," Merriman said, "because it's a good location" near a heavily-traveled intersection.
