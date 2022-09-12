BERRYVILLE — One of Clarke County’s biggest annual events is moving to a new location this year.
The 18th-Annual Watermelon Pickers’ Fest will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds just west of Berryville. Organized by Shepherds Ford Productions, the family-friendly festival includes numerous concerts featuring bluegrass, country and Americana musicians, plus other attractions, including dances, music workshops, contests, children’s activities and food and crafts vendors.
In previous years, the festival was held at Watermelon Park on Locke’s Mill Road.
David Van Deventer, one of the event’s three organizers, said it was moved to the fairgrounds because Watermelon Park now allows camping only in recreational vehicles.
“There’s no tent camping there anymore,” he said.
Both types of camping are allowed at the festival. And there’s more space for camping at the fairgrounds, Van Deventer said.
At Watermelon Park, “we had to try and fit everyone” into the grounds, he said.
Showers will be available for campers at the Chet Hobert Park pool across from the fairgrounds, he mentioned.
Van Deventer said he’s excited about this year’s event because, other than the new location, things will generally be back to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic prompted the festival’s cancellation in 2020. When it resumed last year, special precautions had to be taken to try and keep the coronavirus from spreading among attendees.
“It was stressful,” Van Deventer recalled.
This year, attendees won’t have to present cards showing they’ve been vaccinated to get in, he said. Also, “there’s plenty of space” at the fairgrounds for people to spread out, he noted.
Twenty-one musical acts will be performing this year.
The headlining attraction will be a two-hour performance by Los Angeles-based rock band Little Feat on Saturday night. Van Deventer said the band will be performing all of the songs from its famous “Waiting for Columbus” album recorded during seven live performances in London and Washington, D.C., in 1977.
Van Deventer said he’s especially pleased that more than half of this year’s performers are female. They include Carsie Blanton, Miko Marks, Maddi Mae, The Fly Birds and Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira.
Other acts — some of which include female members — will include the Short Hill Mountain Boys, Larry Keel Experience, Chris Jacobs Band, June & The Jets, The Wilson Springs Hotel, Dalton Dash, Megan Downes and the City Stompers, Cassidy Snider and the Wranglers, The Woodshedders, The Wildmans, Furnace Mountain, Low Water Bridge Band, The Earls of Leicester featuring Jerry Douglas, Scythian and Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers.
A full concert schedule is online at watermelonpickersfest.com.
A band contest will be held at noon Saturday. According to Van Deventer, the contest is one of the main methods that festival organizers use to check out prospective bands for future festivals.
Children’s activities will include songs and stories, scavenger hunts, T-shirt making, games played with a giant parachute and a parade within the fairgrounds. Yoga and a dance workshop are among activities adults will enjoy.
Tickets can be purchased at the festival or on its website. Prices range from $60 to $170. Children ages 12 and under will be admitted for free. Half-price tickets for teenagers will be available.
Each year’s festival typically attracts several thousand visitors.
“They come from all over,” said Van Deventer, a member of the Furnace Mountain band.
Past attendees have traveled to Clarke County from as far away as Scotland, he said.
