WINCHESTER — Julie Ling said if it wasn’t for the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS), she would be sleeping outside this winter.
On Saturday evening, WATTS opened for its 11th season. Started in 2009, the nonprofit program provides homeless adults with overnight shelter for a 20-week period from November to March. Area churches and other groups take turns hosting the program for one week at a time.
Ling was among 31 people who spent Saturday night at Welltown United Methodist Church in Frederick County.
WATTS has a bus that provides transportation to the shelter locations.
In addition to giving people a warm place to stay from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., WATTS participants are served a hot dinner, breakfast and the option of a bagged lunch.
Before being driven to the church on Saturday evening, WATTS participants gathered at the WATTS bus stop on West Cecil Street, where interim WATTS Executive Director Robyn Miller explained to them how the program works. Miller recently succeeded longtime WATTS leader Marion Schottelkorb, who died in July.
“We have been blessed,” Miller said. “All of my [shelter] managers and bus drivers have returned, and they have just made my job extremely easy. They are very dedicated. They have been here three or more years. They can name all of [the WATTS participants] by name. It’s been a very good transition.”
WATTS can accommodate 35 people per night. People who stay with WATTS one night are guaranteed a spot the next night. Those who skip a night risk losing their spot, if the shelter is at capacity.
“We appreciate this program,” Ling said. “Without this program, there would be more people you would see dead on the street.”
This is the second year Ling has participated in the WATTS program. She wishes the program could continue year-round.
Miller said WATTS is trying to fulfill Schottelkorb’s vision of establishing a permanent shelter. “Our goal is to have a year-round facility that will hopefully hold more people, but that’s going to take a lot of money. And that’s what I’ve been working on. Finding funds to fund that.”
WATTS’ 20-week season requires 2,500 volunteers working 22,500 hours. The cost to shelter one person overnight is $30.
Ling said it’s hard to end the cycle of homelessness.
“It’s hard to get a job because we don’t have an address,” she said. “When they interview you, if they know you don’t have a home, they don’t hire you. We want to work, but we can’t get a job. That’s another problem. Please help us. Even though we are homeless, we have dedication. Even though some don’t have education, they know how to do computers, they know how to answer the phone, they know how to type. They do all of that. But they can’t get a job. So people are like, ‘Why are you homeless,’ and it’s because you can’t get a job.”
Miller said the area’s homeless population is growing. She cited the cost of living and lack of mental health resources as contributing factors.
“We are their last hope, and the homeless community, unfortunately, is growing,” Miller said. “All of the missions, not just WATTS, need your help and support, whether it’s the Salvation Army or Winchester Rescue Mission or CCAP, we need help.”
Jeff Hart, a member of Welltown United Methodist Church, has been volunteering with WATTS since its inception. “That’s what Christ calls us to do as Christians, seek out those who need help,” he said.
For more information about volunteering with WATTS, call 540-327-5431 or email execdirector@watts-homelessshelter.org.
The current WATTS season ends March 28.
