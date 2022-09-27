WINCHESTER — A nonprofit organization dedicated to keeping local homeless people warm in the winter and cool in the summer will host a fundraising dinner this weekend in Warren County.
The third annual "An Evening of Caring and Sharing" to benefit Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS) will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Bowling Green Country Club North at 838 Bowling Green Road near Front Royal.
"An Evening of Caring and Sharing" will include dinner, live music by The Fogg Band, a cash bar, dancing, raffles, awards and recognition of the volunteers, churches, community organizations and businesses that support WATTS.
According to information from Robyn Miller, executive director of the Winchester-based nonprofit, the fundraiser is expected to bring in most of the money needed for the upcoming cold-weather shelter season. Since WATTS was not able to hold fundraisers for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the financial need this year is significant.
From November through March of each year, WATTS partners with local churches and community organizations to provide free overnight accommodations plus dinner and breakfast for people experiencing homelessness. Participating churches convert their facilities into homeless shelters for one week each season, and participants can either walk to or use provided transportation to access the rotating locations.
For the upcoming WATTS season that starts Nov. 6, more than a dozen churches in Winchester and Frederick County are allowing use of their facilities.
Its costs $35 to shelter one person a night, according to WATTS' website. WATTS provides shelter for up to 35 people per night.
Over the past two winters, WATTS was based in a single location, in the basement of the former First United Methodist Church at 308 N. Braddock St. However, the church building was sold last year and is no longer available as a temporary shelter.
WATTS also offers daytime warming and cooling centers where people can escape the elements, get snacks and water, use a restroom and have other basic needs met. The warming center, which opened in 2020, and the cooling center, which opened last year, are both located at Market Street United Methodist Church at 131 S. Cameron St. in downtown Winchester.
WATTS also serves the homeless with a three-person transition support staff. According to Miller, the team works year-round to help displaced people obtain birth certificates and identification, apply for jobs, submit forms for housing assistance, get information about drug and alcohol rehab programs and seek Medicaid, Medicare and SNAP benefits.
WATTS receives no federal or state funding, Miller wrote, but instead relies on "donations from generous individuals, churches, community organizations, businesses and foundations, in combination with successful fundraising efforts," to provide services to the Winchester area's homeless residents.
To learn more about WATTS, visit watts-homelessshelter.org.
Tickets for Saturday's "An Evening of Caring and Sharing" fundraiser cost $50 each and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3dLwCxk.
