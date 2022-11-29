Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS) has opened a daytime Warming Center at Market Street United Methodist Church at 131 S. Cameron St.
The shelter, which opened Monday, provides a place for people to get out of the cold. It will operate until March 24.
Hours of operation are:
- Sundays: noon to 6 p.m.
- Mondays: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesdays: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesdays: 7 a.m. to 6 a.m.
- Thursdays: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fridays: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturdays: 7 a.m . to 6 p.m.
The Warming Shelter is in addition to overnight shelter that WATTS provides from November to March to homeless persons
"Our Warming Center gives the homeless a safe place to go during the day, with a restroom to use, snacks and sometimes lunch, and drinks to warm up from the cold," a WATTS Facebook post says. "Some mornings, when our guests leave the overnight shelter at 7 a.m., it is well below freezing temperatures outside and doesn't warm up until midday, if at all."
The Warming Center "also serves as a critical point of contact for us to connect with the 'hidden' homeless community — those who never enter our overnight shelter because they are couch surfing, sleeping in cars or storage units, or staying in motels," the post adds. "WATTS Transition Support Staff members can meet with folks at the Warming Center and help with their needs — getting birth certificates and IDs, applying for government benefits, housing forms, connections for clothing, food, and other resources, job application assistance, drug/alcohol rehab admissions, and much more."
The overnight shelter, which began Nov. 5 and continues through March 25, is hosted by different churches/groups in one-week increments from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The overnight shelter can accommodate 35 people per night. Prospective guests should meet at 6 p.m. at Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 S. Cameron St., for bus pick up.
Today is Giving Tuesday. To make a donation to WATTS, go to Paypal at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick or mail a check to: WATTS, P.O. Box 2936 Winchester, VA 22604
