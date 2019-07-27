WINCHESTER — In “The Wizard of Oz,” Dorothy is trying to find her way home, after landing in Oz following a tornado. WATTS, the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter, is looking for a home too — a permanent one, because there’s “no place like home.”
Inspired by their quest for a permanent structure, the organization is hosting a fundraising event, A Wizardly Evening in OZ on Aug. 10 at West Oaks Farm Market and Event Center on Middle Road in Winchester. For the past 10 years, WATTS has used local churches to house the homeless during the winter.
“Having a structure, a physical place, WATTS would be able to expand their services and be able to offer services a little longer than November through March,” said Sue Nixson, a volunteer who serves on the planning committee for the event.
“Just last week when we had that super hot heat wave, that would have been so nice if we had some place for people to go in the afternoon.”
Nixson said that having a permanent structure would make it easier for WATTS to partner with other local agencies to help the homeless by expanding the services they can provide.
“We’re kind of like a circus, packing everything up and carrying it somewhere else, and setting it back up,” she said. “It’s quite frankly disruptive.”
Money raised from the event will help fund the organization’s 11th year of operations, in addition to the long-range goal of buying or building a physical structure.
This event marks the first time the organization will recognize a volunteer, with the new Marion Schottelkorb Volunteer of the Year Award, an award that was named for the former executive director. Schottelkorb passed away earlier this month.
“There are certain people that Marion wanted to be able to thank. They give of their time, and they’re so quiet about it, they would never seek out any recognition,” said Nixson.
“There’s someone who does the very unglamorous job of folding the sheets every week, for example. It’s a very thankless job.”
The event features food by Fresco Kitchen and includes menu items inspired by “The Wizard of Oz”: Ruby Slipper Salad of mixed greens, Savory Monkey Bread, Wicked Witch of the West pasta primavera, Glenda the Good Witch chicken pasta, Kansas City BBQ, Over the Rainbow Cake Pops, and Yellow Brick Road Shortbread. There will be a cash bar for wine and beer.
Dance to music by the Movin’ On Band, featuring a mix of classic music from the ‘60s, and ‘70s, country, R&B and pop. Barry Lee of WINC FM will serve as emcee. Dress for the evening is casual attire.
Tickets for the event are $40 and can be purchased at www.watts-homelessshelter.org. Additional donations can be made at the event or on the organization’s website.
