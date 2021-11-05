WINCHESTER — For the second straight year, the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS) will operate at the former First United Methodist Church at 308 N. Braddock St.
Today is the first day of the 2021-2022 season for WATTS, which provides overnight shelter for homeless individuals from November to March.
From its inception in 2009 until the 2020-21 season, WATTS housed clients at 20 churches on rotating basis, with the location changing each week. Program organizers had long sought a permanent home and when First United Methodist moved, WATTS moved there on a temporary basis until the former church is sold.
The shelter serves up to 35 individuals per night. If there is an overflow, shelter staff work to find guests a bed at the Salvation Army shelter or Winchester Rescue Mission.
“For all all three of us, the goal is: no one should be out on the street if we can help it,” said Robyn Miller, WATTS executive director. “In the last two years, nobody’s been turned away.”
Tonight’s temperatures are forecast to dip to 28 degrees.
Besides serving dinner and breakfast, the shelter this season will begin providing additional assistance to clients, many of whom have alcohol or drug addictions, mental health problems, or a combination of all three. Three transition support specialists will help guests. Assistance can include helping them find drug or mental health treatment, obtain their birth certificate or driver’s license, or apply for food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
“The managers and transition support specialists really work hard to get to know the guests and see what they need to try to make them successful and try to get them into housing when we can,” Miller said. “[Affordable] housing is a big issue here in Winchester.”
WATTS’ reopening for the season comes amid scarce affordable housing locally and a surge in local homelessness. In last year’s area point-in-time count — a census done by the Continuum of Care nonprofit group as part of the national homeless count by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — there were 124 homeless people identified in Frederick County and Winchester. They included 15 who were unsheltered. Between 2016 and last year, the annual average was 111 people. In 2015, it was 71.
First Methodist’s decision to relocate was fortuitous. It came during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed some 751,000 Americans, including 558 in the Lord Fairfax Health District. The district is comprised of Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. Miller said the former church building is more spacious than other facilities used by WATTS, making it easier to socially distance clients.
Miller said annual costs have surged for the nonprofit WATTS program, which added cooling and warming centers last season to help guests when the shelter is closed. WATTS is funded through donations from individuals and local businesses and though private grants. Because it is a faith-based group, it’s ineligible for taxpayer money.
WATTS is defined as a “low barrier” shelter, meaning there is minimal screening of clients. However, Miller, who began volunteering at WATTS in 2015 and was named executive director in 2019, said disciplinary problems among guests are rare.
“They are warm and safe for the night and enjoy the company of all the people who volunteer here,” she said. “They appreciate that they have this opportunity.”
