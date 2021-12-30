MIDDLETOWN — The Wayside Inn 1797 in Middletown is under new management, according to a co-owner of the historic inn.
John Hotaling, a longtime realtor for and current co-owner of the inn, said Wednesday that the new manager should start around Jan. 1. The new manager previously tested positive for COVID-19, but Hotaling said she has not been in the Wayside Inn building. He added that the new manager just received a negative test and is just awaiting her start date in Middletown.
Hotaling said he wasn’t ready to publicly announce the new manager’s name.
Hotaling said that HGH Finnigan Resources, which bought the inn from George and Becky Reeves in late December 2020, will take a bigger hand in the inn’s management and is “taking over operations for awhile.”
The change in management ousts Rich and Angie Orndorff, who previously took over as innkeepers in early 2021.
Hotaling said the decision to go in a different direction came from the need to obtain an ABC liquor license and to turn a better profit.
“The big elephant in the room was the ABC license. They tried and couldn’t get an ABC license,” Hotaling said. “The other issue was profitability — the inn wasn’t bringing in any type of money we needed for our return on investment.”
Hotaling said the inn’s three partners and five investors were looking for a higher return and want to lean more on parts of the inn that weren’t being taken advantage of as a means of turning a bigger profit.
“Weddings and events, the gift shop, doing other activities, happy hour at the bar,” Hotaling said. “Those weren’t happening, so we took the inn back.”
Hotaling said the new manager has a background in hospitality and has run a “multi-faceted” restaurant with specialties in throwing parties. Though she hasn’t run a hotel before, Hotaling said there will be other staff to help and he’s confident in the decision.
Regarding staff, Hotaling said ownership has been meeting with anyone interested in continuing to work at the Wayside Inn in hopes of bringing employees back. They will be hiring to fill any open positions.
