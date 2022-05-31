BERRYVILLE — Clarke County has a lot of young people interested in pursuing medical jobs.
Shaine Coleman, work-based learning and transition coordinator at Clarke County High School, surveyed students to find out their career ambitions. A majority listed health care and veterinary science on their survey forms, he said.
That interest was evident during a Feb. 3 Health and Vet Science Fair on campus. Twenty-one professionals participated in the fair, attended by 90 students.
"It was our biggest venture so far" within the school's Work-Based Learning (WBL) Program, Coleman recently told the county's School Board.
A family-oriented physician, a radiologist, dental and emergency medicine professionals, a chiropractor, physical therapists and athletic and personal fitness trainers were among professionals who attended.
Summer internships were offered to four students on the spot, Coleman said.
Sixteen students interested in wildlife rescue took part in a program with a Blue Ridge Wildlife Center veterinarian.
Thirteen pupils met with a midwife, a provider of care to infants and their mothers. One plans to shadow the midwife on-the-job this summer.
Medical jobs pay well, and many Clarke County students are accustomed to animals, considering that farming is the county's economic mainstay. It stands to reason those factors could spur students' interest in medical and veterinary careers.
However, Coleman said he believes the quality of nursing and veterinary classes at CCHS prompt students to want to take them, and their experiences in the classes further their interests in the fields.
WBL enables students to learn about jobs directly from people who do them. Students either visit professionals in the workplace and observe them doing their jobs, or the professionals visit the school and talk with students there.
But the latter is not the typical "Career Day" experience of yesterday in which someone stands in front of a class and lectures about their job.
Coleman said students tell him about careers in which they're interested. He then arranges someone to meet with them, either individually or in groups.
Conversation and/or participation in an event is crucial. Students don't want a lecture, he said.
Also this school year, 32 students learned about emergency response jobs from staff of the Berryville Police Department, Clarke County Sheriff's Office and John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad. Three students plan to do ride-alongs with sheriff's deputies, according to Coleman.
Eighteen pupils interested in cybersecurity and digital forensics met with an associate professor from George Mason University who has worked for the FBI, CIA and National Security Agency. Another 70 attended a program put on by the FBI.
Twenty-seven students attended a presentation by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and one was offered an internship during the upcoming school year.
Fourteen students took part in a panel discussion with lawyers. Six were able to shadow them, and one was offered an internship.
Internships are important, said Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop, because they basically "give a kid a test drive" at a career ambition.
"It is better for students to figure out if a particular career is good for them or not before they start taking classes for it in college," Coleman wrote in an email to The Winchester Star. If they decide they don't like it, they haven't wasted time and money.
Many internships that high school students receive are unpaid, although they can earn school credits, Coleman said.
Yet providing students paid internships gives them professional experience and on-the-job connections they can use toward landing jobs after college graduation, he said.
"The connections that can be made to help a student during a time when they are being molded into a productive citizen are vitally important," he emphasized.
On June 14, Coleman and other school division officials will visit the Jump Start program at Blue Ridge Community & Technical College in Martinsburg, West Virginia, to learn about programs in culinary arts, cybersecurity, welding, software development, digital media, engineering technologies, and more.
"We are hoping that it opens up another avenue for our students and gives them the ability to take classes that are not offered at the high school," Coleman said. He mentioned that Blue Ridge is only about a 25-minute drive from CCHS.
"At a small (high) school," Bishop said, "it's hard to offer everything" in terms of career courses that students are interested in taking.
In recent years, though, "we've made leaps and bounds" toward helping students prepare for whatever careers they want to pursue, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.