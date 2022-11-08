WINCHESTER — Midterm elections typically attract far fewer voters than presidential ones, but that didn't appear to be the case Tuesday in the Winchester area.
Hot-button issues such as abortion rights, inflation and high gas prices coupled with an intense power struggle between Republicans and Democrats brought thousands of voters to local polling places Tuesday.
At Winchester's Merrimans Precinct polling place at John Kerr Elementary School, Officer of Election Debbie Lewis estimated an average of 100 voters per hour cast their ballots for U.S. House of Representatives' 6th District candidates Ben Cline (R) or Jennifer Lewis (D), City Council Ward 1 candidates Richard Bell (D-incumbent) or Brandon Pifer (R), and nonpartisan School Board candidates Melissa Harris, Stuart Eiland or Kate Christen, who were seeking two open seats on the board.
"It's been very steady, which kind of surprises us because it isn't a huge election year but it's one that matters to a lot of people," Lewis said about Tuesday's high voter turnout. "Everybody has been showing good manners and acting very respectful."
Winchester resident Elaine Bell, who commended her son and other military veterans for ensuring Americans' right to vote, said she voted because she's tired of the same old, same old in politics.
"We're not in balance and nothing is getting done," Bell said on Tuesday morning. "I'm tired of nothing getting done and feel like we really need to change how the whole picture works."
"It's my duty to vote," Winchester resident Henry Jett said while standing in line at John Kerr Elementary. "Maybe by voting, I'll help to change the country."
Outside of the school, a handful of representatives from the local Republican and Democratic parties were stumping for their candidates.
"I'm here for people who haven't decided yet, to give them some information on the Republicans running in Ward 1," said GOP volunteer Ed Mayhew.
"Every election is important, but if we really want to protect this country ... we need to come out and vote," said Democratic volunteer Teri Merrill. "We can all agree to disagree, but we all love our country."
A dozen election officers volunteered to staff the polls at John Kerr Elementary on Tuesday, Lewis said. In addition to helping voters and keeping the lines moving along, they also were tasked with registering new voters on site, which is a result of legislation approved by the General Assembly that gives people the ability to register to vote at any time, including Election Day. The service was launched this year by the Virginia Department of Elections.
"We've had a couple of those," Lewis said. "It went smoothly."
Everyone who took advantage of same-day registration, she said, was allowed to cast a provisional ballot. Their votes won't become official until their registration information is verified in the next few days by the Winchester Electoral Board.
Winchester Voter Registrar Liz Martin said Winchester's six polling locations were "very busy all day. There's just a lot of activity."
In Frederick County, voter turnout was "higher than expected" at its 29 precincts, said Voter Registrar Rich Venskoske.
Clarke County Voter Registrar Barbara Bosserman noted that the county's seven precincts were "extremely busy, consistently, throughout the entire day."
Despite brisk activity at the polls, the wait time to cast a ballot was relatively short, if voters had to wait at all, the registrars reported.
Prior to Election Day, 2,284 of Winchester's 18,276 registered voters had voted early in-person, while 8,123 of Frederick County's 67,503 registered voters voted early in-person or requested a ballot by mail. In Clarke County, 1,766 of the locality's 12,210 registered voters cast their ballots early in-person. Early in-person voting ended Nov. 5.
Voting in all three localities seemed to go smoothly on Tuesday, except for a few hiccups. In Frederick County, which added eight precincts this year as a result of redistricting, some people showed up at the wrong polling location, Venskoske said.
And some voters were confused about casting their ballot in the 6th Congressional District, which the Winchester area will join in 2023.
All three jurisdictions reported people taking advantage of same-day voter registration. "I wouldn't be surprised if we got 40 or 50 today, maybe higher," Venskoske said. Added Bosserman: "Many took advantage of that."
Voters in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County had the opportunity to vote for the U.S. House of Representatives' 6th District race between Cline and Lewis.
Voters also cast ballots for political races in their respective localities.
In Winchester, one City Council seat was open in each of the city's four wards. In addition to the Ward 1 race between Bell and Pifer, voters in Ward 2 chose between Evan Clark (D-incumbent) and Emily DeAngelis (R), and those in Ward 4 cast ballots for Mady Rodriguez (D-incumbent) or Kathy Tagnesi (R). Incumbent Democrat Kim Herbstritt was unopposed for re-election in Ward 3.
Also in Winchester, all city residents voted for Harris, Eiland or Christen to fill two open seats on the nonpartisan School Board. Ward 4 voters also cast ballots for incumbent board member Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and his challenger, MacArthur Payne.
No seats were open this year on Frederick County's Board of Supervisors or School Board, so county residents only voted in the congressional race.
In Stephens City, residents cast ballots for the sole mayoral candidate, Michael Diaz Jr. (independent-incumbent), and Town Council candidates Regina Swygert-Smith (independent-incumbent), Linden Fravel Jr. (independent-incumbent) and Linden Fravel III (independent-incumbent). The three council candidates were vying for three open seats.
Also in Stephens City, residents voted on a referendum asking if they supported a $2.46 million bond issuance to fund the conversion of the Old Stephens City School into a new Town Hall.
In Middletown, independent incumbents Carole Snyder Jones, Jeffrey Pennington and Daniel Scott Fink ran unopposed to keep their seats on Town Council.
In Clarke County, residents of the Russell District cast ballots for the nonpartisan School Board. That race pitted incumbent Andrew MacDonald against challenger Leigh Cheatham Carley.
In Berryville, three Town Council seats were sought by three independent candidates. Incumbents Diane Harrison (Ward 2) and Erecka Gibson (vice mayor) ran to retain their positions, and political newcomer Ryan Tibbens was unchallenged in his bid for the Ward 4 seat currently held by Kara Rodriguez, who decided against running for a second four-year term.
The only other local election on Tuesday was in Boyce, where independent incumbent Berkeley Reynolds was the sole candidate for her seat on Town Council.
Winchester Star reporter Cormac Dodd contributed information to this article.
