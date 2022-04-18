WINCHESTER — It's National Volunteer Week, a time for nonprofit and community service agencies to express gratitude fo the men and women who help further their missions while saving them thousands of dollars.
Anyone who questions the value of volunteers should pay a visit to Winchester Rescue Mission, a nonprofit based at 435 N. Cameron St. that provides shelter and support services to homeless men and women in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Executive Director Brandan Thomas said on Monday the mission wouldn't be able to function without volunteers. He has four full-time and eight part-time employees on staff, but that's not nearly enough to provide around-the-clock care for shelter residents, prepare meals, distribute food to people in need and so on.
"We need 20 [volunteers] a day to accomplish what we do," Thomas said.
He estimated that each volunteer is worth $28 per hour that would have been paid in salary and benefits. That adds up to approximately $500,000 in cost savings per year for Winchester Rescue Mission.
About 500 people are on the mission's volunteer roster, but Thomas said one in particular warrants special recognition. Her name is Vicki Culbreth, a Winchester resident who initially offered to write grant applications for the mission and now serves as its volunteer director of development.
"She's working 40 to 60 hours a week, depending on the week," Thomas said. "We couldn’t have afforded the significant paycheck for this position, but she does this job passionately and effectively every day."
Thomas said Culbreth's volunteer work over the past two years had an approximate value of $140,000.
Culbreth explained on Monday why she donates so much time to Winchester Rescue Mission: "When you see someone's life affected first-hand, you can't walk away. We are changing lives here."
Thomas said the need for the mission's services has grown significantly in recent years. On Sunday, the nonprofit sheltered and fed 35 men and six women.
"Last week, we had 43 folks we had to turn away because we don't have space," he said. "We've had to keep turning our offices [at the North Cameron Street shelter] into bedrooms."
As of Monday, Thomas said, the mission's headquarters was down to just three offices shared by six paid employees plus a varying number of volunteers.
To meet the demand, Winchester Rescue Mission is in the process of opening another shelter, this one in a former restaurant at 2655 Valley Ave. Thomas said he, Culbreth and other mission volunteers and employees are currently working with an architect to finalize designs for the new facility and, if all goes well, could start moving office operations there by mid-summer.
As for when the forthcoming homeless shelter will be ready to accept clients, Thomas said there is currently no specific target date because the mission still has to raise $2 million to renovate the building and get it ready for service.
"I would love, love to have everything done by this time next year," he said.
To learn more about Winchester Rescue Mission or to make a contribution of time or money, visit winrescue.org. For information on National Volunteer Week and volunteer opportunities in the Winchester area, visit pointsoflight.org/nvw.
