WINCHESTER — Officials at Shenandoah University and Front Royal’s Randolph-Macon Academy on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding that they say has the ability to be “limitless” and give both institutions the opportunity to “dream together.”
The MOU creates a formal partnership between the two institutions that is “nonspecific,” which leaves the door open for several future possibilities, SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons and R-MA President and CEO Gen. Dave Wesley said during the signing in the SU Health and Life Sciences Building rotunda.
"Everyone of us here will celebrate this signing and partnership because of what it is going to do for our students and for our faculty and staff, as well, because it inspires them to have new partnerships. There are lots of future-forward programs here. It could mean opportunities for dual enrollment or with (R-MA students) competing with our esports program, performing with our marching band and being part of our clinical rotations,” Fitzsimmons said. "One thing I love about what we’re signing today is that it is not specific. It doesn’t hold us back, it doesn’t create walls that prevent us from going further. There are no parameters. We can dream together. And I look forward to doing that.”
Fitzsimmons and Wesley said the partnership is a formalization of work that has been done over decades between the two institutions, but Wesley said the idea to put it into writing came about over the last year or two.
R-MA is a coeducational college preparatory school for students in grades 6-12 and postgraduates, with boarding and day programs. It was founded in 1892 and is affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Shenandoah University is a private university in Winchester that dates to 1875. It also is affiliated with the United Methodist Church.
Wesley said the partnership will help further develop the next generation of leaders.
“We live in a world where not too many people agree on anything. We live in a world where not enough people are focused on the next generation of leaders that our country and our world are going to need so badly in the years to come,” he said. “When we’re on Shenandoah’s campus, we know we’re among people who agree with us on virtually everything, from the military and beyond but certainly about innovation. It’s a limitless opportunity going forward.”
At the heart of the partnership will be collaboration in the technology world.
For example, R-MA’s unmanned systems lab, which works with drones, is based on community partnerships.
Brian Kelly, who leads the lab, said the partnership between R-MA and SU will help further the drone program while incorporating programs such as SU’s artificial intelligence program.
“Students at R-MA are getting the opportunity to collect data through these community projects. What we see through this partnership with Shenandoah University is computing power, massive computing power,” Kelly said. “We’re hoping this comes together in a meaningful way where maybe we can collect the data, they can help process the data and we can really target some bigger and more meaningful projects.”
Fitzsimmons said partnering with schools like R-MA gives both sides a leg up in the sense that it helps prepare students for the next level, whether that means R-MA students coming to SU or choosing to go elsewhere. But if R-MA students do attend SU, it provides a level of preparation that SU professors may not get elsewhere.
“In order for students to be able to contribute meaningfully to the world, they have to either know technology well or appreciate the possibilities of technology. The fact that students at R-MA are already technology future-forward thinking is a real benefit to them, and it’s one of the reasons why we’re real interested in partnering with them,” Fitzsimmons said. “We wouldn’t have to get their students up to speed to partner with us; they’re already up to speed.”
Wesley said R-MA has long felt that the use of technology helps its students be prepared for whatever they face once they leave the school.
“For us, technology is a way to prepare our students for jobs that don’t exist yet. We realize that’s how fast the job market is evolving. It’s also important that we give them the values to use that technology wisely,” he said. “So, a lot of what we try to do is take the tech to find the job, use the character to keep the job and do it in a faithful way.”
