WINCHESTER — During James Wood High School’s commencement ceremony on Wednesday evening, the Class of 2022 was encouraged by author and local historian Michael Robinson to pursue their dreams and “do what makes you happy.”
“That’s what life is really all about," Robinson said. “There are no dreams too big nor too small.”
Approximately 350 students received diplomas during the ceremony, which took place in the school’s Donald H. Shirley Gymnasium. The ceremony was held inside due to rainy weather.
Robinson, a 1988 James Wood graduate and author of the “Winchester Tales” history books, told the class to “find out what you love to do, and do it for the rest of your life.”
He noted that he previously worked as a production assistant at Nickelodeon and was a production coordinator on the show “Dora the Explorer.”
“Now you would think, wow, that’s a killer job, right? It was horrible,” Robinson said. “It was the most stress I probably had in my entire life. You would think that a cartoon that was about a monkey with boots and a backpack that talks to you, it would be kind of fun and exciting. It was not. It was horrible. So at that moment in my life, I had to do some soul searching.”
He said he realized what made him happy was history and writing about it. So he moved back to Winchester from California and started researching and writing, calling the switch “the greatest decision I ever made.”
“I never limited myself to one dream or goal,” he said. “I had what I call a notebook full of dreams. So if one didn’t turn out, I could always try a new one. So when you go out into the world, I say swing big or miss big. Because even if you don’t reach one of your goals, there will always be another one to try.”
He told the class “never ever get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life.”
Near the start of the ceremony, senior members of the James Wood High School Choral Department performed “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain.”
Afterward, Principal Samuel Gross said the students had made him proud. He said 106 graduates finished with a weighted GPA of 3.75 or higher. Of those, 70 had a weighted GPA of 4.0 or higher.
“And they did all of this, with only one or two normal years,” Gross said. “Their sophomore year was obviously cut short in March due to COVID. COVID impacts were still felt in their junior year, with split classes and hybrid formats, not to mention the many choral performances, plays and concerts, activities, proms, homecomings and athletic events that were unfortunately canceled. So seniors, your perseverance, determination and grit is notable. Well done.”
Valedictorian Danilo Rincon Camacho spoke of the impact his peers made on him during his time at James Wood. He said the most crucial aspect of high school was “learning who you are, and what you want to become.”
“Do not measure your high school experience based on grades or test scores, but rather measure the experience based on how it changed you,” he said.
Camacho said that he is confident the past few years at James Wood have prepared each student to achieve their dreams.
Salutatorian Katherine Dobbs called the graduation ceremony a “coda” to their 13-year education journey. She said during her four years at high school, she met most of her friends through music of some kind — primarily in the school choir, where she found a sense of community.
“While this may be the last time that many of us will ever see each other, it makes me appreciate the time that we did have together, singing and dancing and making memories all the more," Dobbs said. "As life begins to take us down in many different directions, down many different roads, we can always remember those precious moments and cherish friendships every time you turn on the radio and hear that special song. That’s the beauty of music. It connects us all in a way that goes beyond physical presence.”
Senior Class President Marissa Overbaugh excitedly told the class “we did it.”
“As we reflect over the last four years, more specifically, the past two years, we have certainly missed out on some of the opportunities that most classes before us have experienced,” Overbaugh said. “However, we did not let this stop us. The Class of 2022 emerged stronger than ever, using our time to double down on academics, cultivate new interests, and create lasting relationships. We pressed on during a pandemic that will go down in the history books, and it taught us to look at the world with a new lens.”
She thanked the school leadership and staff for helping the class “climb the ladder of success” and said she has no doubt that the students are ready to go out into the world and thrive. She also took a moment to pay tribute to two students who had passed away before they could graduate.
“You may have noticed that there are two chairs set aside at the front for two beautiful souls we have lost along the way. We have draped the cap and gowns of David Alexander and Kassi Culp over their chairs. They are definitely here with us today and cheering us on. Our lives have been greatly enriched by the times that we’ve shared together. We are grateful for the memories that we were able to create with each of them. Kassi, a bubbly joyful spirit, and David — simply compassionate and generous to his very core. Two of the kindest souls to pass through the halls of James Wood. They will be missed by many but never forgotten by our class.”
Jars were placed on Culp's and Alexander’s empty chairs so that people could drop a quarter in their memory. Overbaugh said the money raised would go toward a charity of the family’s choice.
Senior Class Secretary Grace Allen presented the class gift, a monetary donation toward a memorial honoring former Frederick County Public Schools Administrator Paul Wendell Dick, who died in 2020 at the age of 80. He was known as “Mr. James Wood.”
“Mr. Dick was admired by students, teachers, staff and everyone who knew him,” Allen said. “He positively impacted all those around him and undoubtedly left a lasting impression on our James Wood community.”
