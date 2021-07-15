We have a winner

Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland receives a trophy from Lisa Wilt of the American Red Cross for winning Friday’s Battle of the Badges blood drive between the county’s Sheriff’s Office and Fire & Rescue Department. More blood donors voted for the Sheriff’s Office during the friendly competition held at the Frederick County Public Safety Building. Nearly 100 units of blood were collected during the event. The Red Cross says there’s a severe blood shortage as the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Provided by Lisa Wilt

