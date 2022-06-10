BERRYVILLE — Add a fourth 'R' to what the 163 Clarke County High School graduates learned during the past four years.
Alongside reading, writing and arithmetic, they also learned resiliency.
"We have grown so much," Class of 2022 salutatorian Kayla Sprincis told her classmates during commencement on Thursday evening at Wilbur Feltner Stadium. "We have overcome many challenges ... and I know we are all going to take what we have learned forward in our personal journeys."
Some of those challenges stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic which forced students to adapt to different styles of learning for about 18 months.
But conquering those hardships will benefit them throughout life, the graduates and school officials agree.
"Tomorrow you are propelled into the unknown," said Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop. "You do so not as naive children, but rather as young adults moving forward with confidence."
"With all of the upheaval that we’ve had with COVID," Bishop added, "each of you has experienced first-hand that there are certain things that are out of your control. The big challenge, and the only thing that you can control, is how you react to those moments of adversity."
In her speech, valedictorian and senior class vice president Eleanor Smalley elaborated on what they've learned by quoting other seniors.
Quoting Superman, Lucas Castelhano wrote in the Class of 2022's yearbook, "It's never as bad as it seems. You're much stronger than you think you are. Trust me."
"Strive for progress, not perfection," Sydney Hinderer wrote.
"While our junior year of high school was filled with the challenges of online learning, we have made it through," Smalley said. "In real life, it is the journey toward excellence that matters rather than the destination."
"Sometimes breaking is making," said Ciaran Talbot. "Even iron can start again (be remade), and there are many things that go through fire and find themselves much better for it afterward."
"In life, there are moments where you feel you have to walk through fire," Smalley said. "But that journey creates the independent, open-minded and compassionate people" that the graduates are.
With their experiences, "we will not only enter the world as leaders," she added, "but as kind, empathetic individuals."
"You have reason to be proud," Bishop told the graduates. "You have worked hard, and you deserve to celebrate."
Graduation is "a moment that seemed to take much longer for you" to accomplish than previous CCHS classes, Principal Dana Waring told them. She encouraged them to remain bold, brave and strong as they encounter whatever is ahead for them.
Sprincis said their unique experiences have been a gift, one they should pass on to others who they encounter in life.
"As the years pass," she said, "you will have opportunities to decide if others get this gift, or if you want to dedicate part of your life to giving it to others."
"Don't fall into the trap of saying, 'I have mine,' and close the door behind you," she continued. "Instead, use what you have and will accomplish to hold the door open for others."
Sprincis thanked friends and family members for helping the graduates to overcome their hurdles.
"Your family and friends will continue to be your strength," Waring said, indicating the students should keep in touch as they go through life.
The Class of 2022 includes 48 honor students, 25 who are in the National Honor Society and 10 who've earned International Baccalaureate diplomas.
