STEPHENS CITY — High school has its endless highs and lows, especially this year as students endured challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sherando High School Senior Class President Molly Robinson said at Sherando's graduation ceremony Thursday evening in Arrowhead Stadium.
"I hope that we will look back on these years fondly, but these will not be our best years. Those are yet to come," Robinson told her fellow graduates. "This is our time to prove to ourselves what we are truly capable of."
Robinson was among 360 students in the Class of 2021 who received diplomas during the school's 28th commencement ceremony.
While the graduates acknowledged the pandemic, they didn't want to focus on its toll on their senior year, particularly on a day meant to celebrate their achievements.
"I could sit here and discuss the challenges caused by this year, but instead I'm celebrating all we have accomplished as a class knowing this past year does not define us for who we are," said Sherando Student Government Association President Reese Martin.
Together, the graduates collectively received more than $2 million in scholarships, grants and awards. They also earned 563 Career and Technical Education credentials and certificates. Seventeen students earned an associate degree from Lord Fairfax Community College.
Just a few weeks ago, Sherando Principal John Nelson admitted he wasn't sure what the graduation ceremony would look like as state COVID-19 restrictions continued to change.
Luckily for the graduates and their families, limits on gatherings were lifted along with mask mandates for those who are vaccinated.
"I can tell you from this viewpoint it's awesome," Nelson said from the podium.
Nelson added that he also wanted to focus on the positives, but living in a world with COVID-19 made things different.
"When the pandemic hit last year, we were in uncharted waters. Lots of questions with few answers," he said. "Together as warriors we found the answers, we persevered, we cried and, yes, we made it as a Sherando High School community."
Valedictorian Peter Pham told his fellow graduates: "Let us move forward with boldness, excitement and vigor. Take pride in your accomplishments and motivation in your failures. You are your own heroes during these trying moments. You are strong. More achievements are waiting for you. Let us all seek what we cannot yet see."
Adelaide Gannon, who was so-salutatorian with Matthew Clark, urged her classmates to "find the gifts that you can share with the world that bring you joy. Some say that after graduation is where you find yourself, but any time in life is a time where you can grow and become the person you want to be."
While the future remains unknown, Gannon said she is confident in her own three fundamental truths that every person has a foundation, that every person has gifts and they have the choice to use those gifts.
"With those things, the uncharted adventure becomes a source of joy," Gannon said. "I hope as you venture into the unknown territory of life that you use your talents for good and that you find joy in whatever you do."
Clark was not present for the ceremony.
