WINCHESTER — "Welcome to this very special place and time, the 100th anniversary of the laying of the Handley cornerstone."
Those words spoken Tuesday afternoon by former Handley High School principal and current Winchester Public Schools Director of Human Resources V. Douglas Joyner not only marked the first century of the school's existence, but also kicked off a year's worth of centennial celebrations.
Tuesday's commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the laying of the high school's cornerstone was organized by the Handley 100th Steering Committee, comprised of community leaders, many of whom graduated from Winchester's only high school. A bevy of celebratory events such as concerts, exhibits, tours and presentations also are planned over the next year.
"It's gonna be a great year of celebration," Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said. "I think you're going to be really impressed with all the events."
About 300 people attended Tuesday's centennial ceremony in Handley High School's Patsy Cline Theatre, which featured speeches from state and local dignitaries including Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, state Del. Bill Wiley and Winchester Mayor David Smith.
The two-hour ceremony replicated several of the events that took place on June 13, 1923, when virtually the entire city turned out to watch Freemasons from across Virginia lay the cornerstone for the new school.
"A cornerstone is laid in the northeast corner of a building," Freemason Donald E. Strehle, grand master of the Grand Lodge of Virginia, said on Tuesday while explaining the significance of a cornerstone ceremony. "Unless that stone is square and correct, the rest of the building is out of kilter."
Strehle paused for a moment to look around Handley's auditorium before adding, "Obviously it worked."
By now, the story of Handley High School is familiar to almost everyone who has ever lived in Winchester. The facility was built using money willed by Pennsylvania Judge John Handley, who never lived in Winchester but fell in love with the community after making repeated visits to friends in the area.
When Handley died on Feb. 15, 1895, he bequeathed $250,000 to Winchester so that it could establish a trust and make investments. Once the trust was worth $500,000, the judge's direction was to spend half of the money building and stocking a public library. Construction of Handley Library in downtown Winchester began in 1908 and was completed five years later.
Additionally, John Handley left $1.6 million of his estate for the newly created Handley Board of Trustees to invest over a 20-year period, and the proceeds from that investment were intended for the education of Winchester's impoverished children. Eventually, the financial returns were substantial enough to build Handley High School in 1923 and the Douglas School for Black children in 1927, and to buy the land to accommodate Virginia Avenue School, which opened in 1929.
"John Handley had a vision, but more importantly, he acted on that vision," Joyner said.
To mark Handley High School's first century of service, several special items were unveiled to the public on Tuesday. Those included new videos produced especially for the centennial celebration; a new watercolor portrait of the school painted by Winchester artist Eugene B. Smith, who will be selling prints of the artwork from his gallery on the Loudoun Street Mall; the cover of a book called "John Handley High School: A Vision, a Gift, a Legacy," which is set to be published next year; and the framed diploma of Ella Ryan Brown, a member of Handley's first graduating class whose family donated the document for display at the school.
Also revealed was a small burial vault that will be used as a time capsule containing information about Handley's Class of 2023 (the school's 100th graduating class), students' predictions for the future and the guest book from Tuesday's ceremony. Garrett Stickley, president of the school's Class of 2024, said the time capsule, which is similar to one still contained in the school's original cornerstone, is scheduled to be buried on campus next June and dug up 50 years later. As for the original time capsule from 1923, which contains project documents and a photo of the men who constructed the school, it will remain untouched.
At the traffic circle on Handley Boulevard outside the school, officials dedicated a new centennial stone donated by the Slaughter family of Winchester and their company, Frederick Block, Brick and Stone.
"We ask the supreme architect of the universe to bless this assemblage," Strehle said during the dedication, echoing the words of the former grandmaster of Virginia's Freemasons, James H. Price, during the laying of Handley's cornerstone 100 years ago.
Tuesday's ceremony wasn't a completely serious occasion. It also included a short parade that 2001 Handley graduate Christopher March said was "partly dignified and partly zany." True to his word, the procession included Handley's marching band, a man dressed as Judge John Handley, antique vehicles and a pair of "flappers" — fashionable women who like to have fun — from the 1920s.
Earle-Sears said on Tuesday she has long admired Handley High School as a prestigious, unique facility worthy of celebration and preservation.
"We must have her endure for the next 100 years," Earle-Sears said. "The baton has been passed to us."
For more about Handley's 100th anniversary festivities, visit onehandley.com.
