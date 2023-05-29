WINCHESTER — The last Monday in May each year is Memorial Day, an opportunity for Americans to mourn those who lost their lives in service to their country and thank them for the sacrifices they made to preserve freedom.
The Winchester-based Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross held its annual Memorial Day observance Monday morning in Winchester's National Cemetery. Despite cloudy skies and occasional showers, about 100 people showed up at 401 National Ave. to pay their respects to the nation's fallen service men and women.
"The tradition we follow here today began in the years following the American Civil War, when flowers were placed on the graves in remembrance," said Leslie Caliva, community volunteer leader with the local Red Cross chapter. "It became known as Decoration Day, and it officially became Memorial Day during World War II although my aunt always called it Decoration Day."
Monday's featured speaker was retired U.S. Air Force Col. Terry L.C. Stotler, a 26-year military veteran who is now chief of voluntary services at the Martinsburg Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center in West Virginia. As he stood in Winchester's National Cemetery, where each of the more than 5,500 white headstones had been adorned with small American flags by Red Cross volunteers, Stotler said military cemeteries across the country were designed to be awe inspiring.
"The headstones are in a perfect line," he said. "It just does something to you when you see that. ... It renews in us the understanding of what these brave souls did."
Stotler said fallen service men and women should be honored not just with visits to cemeteries, but also by "not letting their sacrifices be forgotten or lost to the ravages of time."
"Specifically, we can be stewards of the stories and the deeds that they did, and strive to pass them on to the next generation," he said. "If we do not take that responsibility of stewardship seriously, it only takes a few generations of neglect before the stories of those heroes are forgotten."
At the Martinsburg VA Medical Center, Stotler said officials encourage young volunteers to speak with the military veterans being treated there so they can learn their stories and understand why they chose to put themselves in harm's way to defend their nation.
"It plants a seed in these young people about understanding service and sacrifice," he said. "I feel so much better about the future because I watch these kids, I watch their values and I see where things are heading for them."
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, folded an American flag as a symbolic presentation to those in attendance who are tasked with preserving the memories of their fallen heroes.
"This is what is done at a military funeral when the flag is presented to the next of kin on behalf of a grateful nation," explained retired Air Force colonel and American Red Cross volunteer Nancy Braswell.
Army veteran Dale Corey, past president of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, said each fold of the flag had meaning.
"The first fold honors the 13 original colonies and our forefathers who founded this great nation. The second fold, we dedicate to the men who died in the war of independence," Corey said, continuing his narrative until the flag was folded into the shape of a triangle. "The 13th and last fold is to freedom, because without freedom ... we are not Americans.
"After the flag is completely folded and tucked in, it takes on the appearance of a cocked hat, ever reminding us of the soldiers who served under Gen. George Washington and the sailors and marines who served under Capt. John Paul Jones, who were followed by their comrades and shipmates in the armed forces of the United States, preserving for us the rights and privileges and freedoms we enjoy today," Corey said.
Monday's ceremony concluded with a 21-gun salute and the playing of "Taps" by Army veteran Charles Hunter.
"To all those who gave all," Corey said, "we salute you."
