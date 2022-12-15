The U.S. National Weather Service needs storm spotters on the ground to help meteorologists track and forecast area weather events.
The Warren County Department of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service Forecast Office collaborated to provide the free Skywarn Basic Storm Spotter training class scheduled for 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday in the community room of the Warren County Public Safety Building, 200 Skyline Vista Drive. Registration is required to attend. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/473397373287 to register.
National Weather Service meteorologists use satellites, radar and other technology to track and forecast the weather. Meteorologist Austin Mansfield, who also teaches the training course, said in a recent interview that storm spotters also serve an important role in weather tracking and forecasting.
“We’re always looking for new spotters across our entire area and, really, when it comes down to it, you know, those spotters are our ground truth a lot of times so whenever we do have events happen,” Mansfield said. “So they’re very crucial in getting that information to us as soon as possible.”
Warren County Deputy Emergency Coordinator Brian Foley said storm spotters also help fire and rescue agencies during weather events. Emergency responders can check storm spotter data posted on the National Weather Service website and see rain- and snowfall amounts in specific areas of the county, Foley said.
“The more people we can get (to attend the training) the better off, I think, the community is, so I’m really excited that they’ve reached out and offered to teach this class here,” Foley said.
The weather service holds training classes throughout the year in an effort to recruit more spotters in each forecast area, Mansfield said. The weather service determines where it may need more spotters and reaches out to local emergency management agencies, colleges and universities and other groups to set up training classes. The service also offers classes on more specific topics such as tropical and winter weather. Anyone already assigned as a storm spotter also may take the course as a refresher.
Each attendee receives training to recognize features associated with developing, mature and dissipating thunderstorms that cause hazardous weather conditions such as lightning, flooding, hail, tornadoes and downbursts. Attendees also receive training on the basics of winter weather and tropical hazards.
At the end of the course, attendees receive an assigned, Skywarn spotter number maintained in the service database in Sterling and directions on how to report local weather information.
