WINCHESTER — A new website to help individuals whose identities have been stolen and used fraudulently to file for unemployment has been launched by the U.S. Department of Labor, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.
The website can be found at www.dol.gov/fraud and www.dol.gov/fraud/es in Spanish.
“Unemployment insurance fraud is a national issue that every state is struggling with and Virginia is not immune,” said VEC Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess. “Fraud takes many forms, including identity theft, filing under false pretenses and on a larger scale, organized fraud conducted by malicious actors from across the globe.”
States have experienced a “surge” in unemployment insurance fraud by “organized crime rings," according to the Department of Labor. A person's identity is stolen and claims are then made fraudulently to collect benefits.
The Department of Labor said the stolen identities are likely from past data breaches.
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, “speed and flexibility were built into federal programs with the intent to get money into the hands of those in need quickly,” a VEC news release states. These policies lifted certain requirements to collect unemployment insurance and “left these programs vulnerable.”
Many people don’t even know they’ve been scammed or had their identity stolen. Many people learn their identity has been stolen when they receive unexpected mail, such as a payment, or a 1099-G tax form with errors for benefits they didn’t get.
Another sign is that, while you are still employed, you receive a notice from your employer indicating that your employer received a request for information about an unemployment claim in your name.
The VEC has paid approximately $12 billion in unemployment claims over the last year, but it recognizes that "even a small percentage of fraud is a significant dollar amount.”
While not directly linked to fraudulent claims, Virginia made estimated improper payments totaling $20,729,996 in 2020, a Department of Labor report indicates. An improper payment is a payment that should not have been made or was made for the incorrect amount.
The estimated improper payment rate for Virginia from July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2020, was 11.46%. That's the 19th highest in the country. Comparatively, West Virginia's rate is 5.19% while Maryland's is 18.01%.
Currently, the VEC participates in a multi-state unemployment insurance data trust to compare filing activity and help identify fraudulent claims. It is working with state and federal agencies to combat unemployment insurance fraud.
Virginia residents who suspect they may be victims of unemployment fraud should report the fraudulent activity on the VEC’s homepage through a secure form at www.vec.virginia.gov/unemployed/fraud. Customer service agents are available to assist customers in completing the form by calling 1-800-782-4001.
