MIDDLETOWN — If anyone knows weddings, it’s Michael Haymaker. With over 33 years of industry experience, Haymaker has seen it all. He prides himself on his high standards and his ability to achieve the perfect day for any budget. More importantly, he prides himself on the connections he makes with his couples, connections that last for years to come.
“First of all and foremost, planning the wedding should be as much fun and enjoyable as the day itself,” said Haymaker, the innkeeper and wedding planner for the historic Wayside Inn in Middletown.
But how does Haymaker achieve this? Here are some tips to help couples plan their perfect day:
Discuss the venue
After the excitement of the proposal is over, Haymaker said the first thing any couple should do is discuss the type of venue they want.
“Going on the internet is fine,” he said. “You can see a lot of venues, but what everyone needs to realize is that the internet is only putting their best foot forward.”
Meaning? Before any decisions are made, Haymaker said the wedding party should go see the venue. As soon as they walk in, Haymaker said if they don’t feel warm and fuzzy, it’s not the right location.
“Walk away. Because you can always sell something but can you create something? Can you create lasting memories for your family, your friends, and you too.”
Haymaker said if a second mortgage has to be taken out to afford the spot, then it’s not the ideal venue. One thing Haymaker said he hopes all venues do is ask the groom what his vision is.
“The bride has her vision, the groom needs to have his. In doing this, the venue is getting the groom more involved.”
Picking the right planner
It’s no secret that a wedding planner knows all — from setting a budget and picking the decor to creating the guest list and designing the flowers. Haymaker believes that planning the perfect day starts with finding the right planner.
“It can be daunting,” Haymaker said. “You need to find someone who truly understands the wedding industry. And who’s going to be with you from the very start until the day you say ‘I do.'’’
Let’s say Aunt Sally and her sister want to help plan the wedding. Haymaker said while he’s sure they would do a fine job, wedding planners are going to help the bride and groom while navigating the whole system.
“They need to have someone that can say, ‘That’s a nice idea, but let’s look at something else.”
Haymaker suggests that after the couple picks their venue they should sit down with their wedding planner and say, “I looked at X, Y, Z — now let’s go see them”.
Bringing the wedding planner along to the venue gives the planner the opportunity to ask questions that the couple might not think of.
Photographer and deejay
Choosing the right photographer and deejay is crucial.
“The need to look at what that photographer is going to offer them,” he explained. “One shooter or two shooters because if you only have one shooter, how can that photographer capture the groom and his entourage? The bride and hers?”
Haymaker is a firm believer in three first looks: the bride and the father, the groom and his mother, and the bride and groom. Each should be taken in an intimate location, allowing the true essence of the moment to be captured.
“It’s the first time he will see his future wife, in her gown, and it will help him relax. It will help him smile,” he said.
Don’t forget the grandparents! Haymaker said he is a big advocate for including them in those special moments and highly encourages snapping a few cherished moments with them.
“You’ve captured a memory and a moment that may not be around for two years from now. But you have a photo of him at his happiest time, with his granddaughter or grandson.”
As for deejays, there are so many ways to offer music, Haymaker said it's important to decide what type of music the bride and groom want to be played at the reception.
“Do you want a club deejay or do you want a deejay that can be your master of ceremonies and will work with you throughout the process to create the perfect playlist.”
It’s important to remember that Grandma may be in the audience and doesn't have the same musical taste as millennials. Having a diverse selection allows everyone to participate in one form or another.
Specialty dances should play an important role at the beginning of the reception. Haymaker said to discuss them with the deejay and decide if they will be spontaneous or planned.
Along with the photographer, Haymaker suggests a videographer as a simple way to remember the day.
Smell something sweet
Florals, just like food are important to any bride. Beautiful flowers, perfect for any bride are not inexpensive. But sometimes the bride doesn’t want flowers; she wants something more simple, more elegant. Adding floating votive candles to glass vases at the center of the table, which creates a magical glow.
For flower girls, Haymaker said to leave the floral crowns alone. Just add petals to a basket and let them toss them as she walks down the aisle.
“They’re uncomfortable, and unless they were fitted a couple of days ahead, they don’t fit.”
The itinerary
The itinerary is the most important document for the big day. It lays out every detail and it should be reviewed and reviewed again.
“This way everyone — the deejay, the photographer, the videographer, the baker, the florist — everybody knows what the timeline is, so there is no lag time.”
The gown
Finally! It’s time to begin the search for the perfect dress. Haymaker said, “Take your planner, because your planner is going to be honest.” Most brides have a vision of their dream gown. Mom goes with, maybe some of the wedding party, and what do they all do? They agree with the bride on the dress she loves, even if it’s not the right cut or style for her.
“Are you going to be able to dance in it? Is it hot? Is it heavy? Does it really complement you?,” Haymaker said.
Haymaker said when he goes gown shopping he is brutally honest. He looks at the fabric, and the construction, and as the bride is putting on the gown, he watches to see if anything is notable to his trained eye.
Don’t leave that bustier at home. Haymaker likes his brides to bring it with them to the fitting to have it snapped into the dress, that way, day of, the bride isn’t spending the evening pulling up her dress, instead, she can focus on staying in the moment.
Saying ‘I do’
The vows, the moment each couple expresses their feelings publicly and to their beloved. Sometimes handwritten or typed, Haymaker said it's important to know what type of ceremony the couple wants.
“Do they want God in their ceremony? Do they want a 30-minute ceremony or a 45-minute ceremony?”
Pack those bags
Get that passport out and pack those suitcases, it’s time to travel. Haymaker said a good planner should also be able to help with the honeymoon portion of the big day, without breaking the national bank.
“Make sure they have a copy of their marriage license. Why? Because a lot of resorts give discounts, but they want to make sure you’re actually married,” he said.
Planners should have connections with businesses that can help plan the perfect honeymoon.
At the end of each wedding, Haymaker prides himself on providing each of his couples with a little memento: it’s a book that takes the couple through the planning process but highlights the most important moments up to their I do’s. It includes a copy of their invitation and vows, among other things, and is presented to the couple on their wedding day.
“It’s not a bed of roses sometimes. It’s not always peaches and ice cream. Sometimes it could have a hiccup, so what do you do? You look at that book, open it up and look at what you went through. It’s a journey.”
Other tips
- The bride and groom should go to every table at their receptionand have a picture taken
- The cake should be moved to the center of the room to allow everyone to see the cake cutting
- Always remember to think in odd numbers
- Consider preserving the bride’s wedding dress
- Sometimes it is important to remember less is more
- Pay attention to the cut of the tux and keep it formal
- Brides should wear airbrushed makeup
- Trends come and go
