After many weeks of sitting empty, Historic Rosemont Manor in Berryville will host its first wedding next weekend.
“We’re excited to get back in the saddle again,” said William “Biff” Genda, whose property has hosted nearly 500 weddings since he purchased Rosemont in 2009. “This is a tough time for brides and grooms.”
It’s a tough time for wedding vendors, too, as couples have had to push back their wedding dates or downsize their dreams because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The wedding industry — a competitive business with emotional clients and high-stakes outcomes (after all, brides don’t want a coupon for a free cake or bouquet if the first one didn’t turn out OK) — requires the very best each and every time from vendors.
“A wedding is not something you can re-do,” said Jeff Baker, president for the last 11 years of Shenandoah Wedding Professionals, a nonprofit organization made up of about 30 companies. The membership — which must meet selective criteria to be included in the group — gather regularly to network and discuss industry developments.
Of course, coronavirus cancellations have been a hot topic among the SWP membership.
But, Baker said, vendors with strong reputations should once again find their appointment books full when the pandemic is over.
“I always say the cream will rise to the top,” said Baker, who along with his wife, Amy, has been running Let the Good Times Roll deejay service since 1996 and has provided entertainment at some 500 weddings.
The Bakers book 50 weddings each year “and the coronavirus has put a big damper on that,” he said. But most of his clients have been rebooking for later in the year or next year. Some are even rescheduling their wedding date around the Bakers’ availability, he said, since they have a reputation for taking care of many details that less experienced deejays may not be aware of.
“We do a lot more than just push play,” Baker said.
♦
Genda said Rosemont booked 115 weddings for 2020 in either in the main house or in the Rosemont Springs barn, and he expects that 80-90 percent of them will still take place this year since many couples moved their spring wedding dates into the fall. About 70-80 weddings are scheduled to be held in the last half of the year.
The venue will follow all the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control including doing temperature checks on guests, offering plenty of hand sanitizer and requiring masks be worn. Seating will encourage social distancing and the food will be covered by protective shields.
“When it comes to dancing, I don’t know what we’ll do,” Genda said. “Guests may have to just dance with the person they came with. And I don’t know if it’s possible to line dance 6 feet apart.”
Genda said that couples seem to be worried about getting accurate head counts — wondering if they send out 250 invitations will they only get 100 acceptances because people are afraid to attend or to fly.
Genda is advising couples to stay flexible and not be too concerned about shifting health guidelines or elusive head counts.
“We are encouraging couples to move forward with their wedding plans,” he said. “We’re planning to still give all our couples a beautiful experience.”
♦
Other vendors are opting to sit out the turmoil and hope for better times next year. The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley on Amherst Street in Winchester is not scheduling any weddings for the remainder of 2020, said the museum’s Deputy Director, Community Relations Julie Armel. The weddings booked for May and June at the MSV were canceled or postponed because the size exceeded Virginia’s guidelines or the museum’s indoor space wasn’t large enough for everyone to socially distance.
Now, however, would be a good time for couples to schedule engagement or bridal photos in the museum’s seven acres of gardens, Armel said.
♦
If planning a wedding is difficult, scheduling a honeymoon may be even harder.
But there’s no rule the honeymoon must be taken immediately after the wedding, and some local couples are choosing to go ahead with their ceremonies and save the romantic trip until travel is safer, Beth Drummonds, an independent travel advisor working with Alpha Voyages Inc. in Winchester, said in an email.
“Right now most couples who have summer weddings are trying to stay positive,” wrote Drummonds, who has been meeting with brides and grooms via Zoom or in person to plan their honeymoons.
Couples are planning and booking trips, she said, although the choices of locations are bit less, especially until Europe reopens to travelers from the U.S.
But the Caribbean nations are slowly reopening, said Drummonds, adding that the Caribbean has always been a top destination because of the short travel time, its affordability and the many all-inclusive resorts with amazing benefits. All the resorts are increasing their cleaning and sanitation standards and are following Centers for Disease Control or World Health Organization recommendations for COVID-19, she said.
Some couples would prefer to honeymoon in the United States, she said, but there are only a few true all-inclusive resorts in the country and they’re both in Florida — ClubMed Sandpiper Bay and The Bungalows Key Largo.
As for destination weddings — when the bride and groom as well as their family and friends travel to a foreign country or island location for the ultimate wedding celebration — well, not surprisingly, they’re not popular right now.
“A few [couples] have had to postpone to next year or change to a local event and then go for a honeymoon or just go with the two of them and return for a celebration with their friends and family after their “weddingmoon,” Drummonds wrote.
Couples who are nervous about booking a honeymoon should consider using a travel agent, who can help navigate this uncertain time and advocate for clients if any changes are required, Drummonds said.
“Why should you have the added stress of planning not only a wedding,” she asked. “But then deal with travel details that are changing daily (or hourly in some cases).”
