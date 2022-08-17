Senior Citizen’s Day and Children’s Day
All adults 62 and older and children 15 and under will be admitted for free until 5 p.m.
9 a.m. – Youth Lamb & Goat Olympics followed by Barnyard Fun & Games, both in the Show Barn. Open to children ages 4-13; registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Those events will be followed by the Free 2Be Me Goat Show and Special Needs Children’s activities in the Show Barn. Open to youth ages 9-19 with special needs.
10 a.m. – Gates and building exhibits open to the public.
10 a.m. – Judging for floral exhibits begins.
12:30 p.m. – Junior Beef Showmanship Show in the Show Barn, followed by a half-hour break and then the Junior & Open Breeding Beef Show.
1 p.m. – Berryville Baptist Rascals puppet show in the grandstand.
2-6 p.m. – Reduced rates for carnival rides.
2-8 p.m. — SAWJAC Shows, starting every two hours, on the hour.
4:30 p.m. – Pretty Animal Contest in the Show Barn. Open to 4-H/FFA exhibitors.
5-7:30 p.m. – Beef or chicken barbecue dinners for sale.
6 p.m. – Ride all night for $30 at the carnival.
6 p.m. – Junior Market Beef Show, followed by the Adult Beef Showmanship Show.
6:30 p.m. – Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull.
For more information, visit clarkecountyfair.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.