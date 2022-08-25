Fiddles & Fifths Festival
The Fiddles & Fifths Festival, a tribute to the Appalachian tradition of bluegrass music and Virginia bourbon, will be held Friday and Saturday on the Old Town Mall in Winchester.
Music by African-American string band Ebone Hillbillies and New Jersey septet Railroad Earth, as well as local opener acts Dunlap & Mabe and Low River Express.
All mainstage performances are free to the public. Other additions to the festival will include food and drink specials, a cocktail competition, jam session, and local street performers. For performance schedules and more information go to https://tinyurl.com/579sdf85.
MSV
The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will host MSV at Night at 5 p.m. Friday at 901 Amherst St., Winchester. The event will feature live music from "Appalachian Folk Queen" Sally Mae Foster, origami artist Arlene Butler, textile artist Norma Fredrickson and access to Origami in the Garden exhibit. Food, wine and beer will be sold.
Admission is free to MSV members and ages 4 and under; all others: $15, $10 for ages 13-18 and 60-and-older and $5 for ages 5–12. Tickets: 540-662-1473 or www.themsv.org.
Hupp’s Hill Historic Park
A park ranger will talk about who felt the physical, economic and emotional effects in the Shenandoah Valley from its many Civil War campaigns and battles from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Saturday at Hupp’s Hill Historic Park, 33229 Old Valley Pike, Strasburg.
Seven Bends State Park
Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock will host the following activities this weekend:
• Saturday: 8-10 a.m., wildflower walk led by Christine Jorgensen with the Northern Virginia Shenandoah Master Gardener Association. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/efp29vnt.
• Sunday: 4-5:30 p.m., introduction to orienteering for ages 10 and older, meet at the Lupton picnic shelter. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/ts34x434.
Cedar Creek Battlefield tour
The Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation will host a two-hour driving tour by car caravan, covering the Battle of Cedar Creek on Oct. 19, 1864, with stops at five to six key sites. Meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Museum & Visitor Center, 8437 Valley Pike, Middletown.
Car/truck show
Amvets Post 18 will host a car and truck show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Newtown Commons on Main Street, Stephens City. Registration begins at 8 a.m. There will also be music, crafts, bounce house, 50/50 raffle and silent auction. The Ladies Auxiliary will have a concession stand.
Horseshoe tournament
The Virginia Horseshoe Pitchers Association will hold its state tournament starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at Jim Barnett Park in Winchester. World cadet horseshoe pitching champion Eli Sullivan will be displaying his skills. Spectators welcome.
Shenandoah County Fair
This year’s Shenandoah County Fair will be held from Saturday through Sept. 3 at the fairgrounds in Woodstock.
Entertainment includes a modified truck and tractor pull on Sunday, demolition derbies on Monday and Tuesday, Neal McCoy on Sept. 1, 38 Special on Sept. 2, For King + Country on Sept. 3. Tickets, information: www.shencofair.com.
Wine Fest
Belle Grove Plantation, south of Middletown, will host its annual Wine Fest featuring 10 area wineries, distilleries and cideries, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The festival features live music by Spam Risk from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Bill Vaughn and Friends from 3 to 6 p.m., 30-minute cooking demonstrations at 1 2:15 and 3:30 p.m. and special guest North Carolina furniture maker Jerome Bias, who will have just begun a month-long artist-in-residence at Belle Grove. There will also be vendors and food trucks
Tasting tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate. General admission is $15 for visitors who do not wish to do tastings, which includes two complementary non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets are on sale at www.bellegrove.org, in the Museum Shop and at the Winchester Frederick County Visitors Center.
