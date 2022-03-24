WINCHESTER — Just because someone is from Russia doesn’t mean they support the war in Ukraine, two local immigrants hope Americans understand.
Polls have indicated that about 60% of Russian citizens support President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine while over 34% don’t.
“Not all Russian people feel the way that Putin does,” Ukraine native Angelika Swift emphasized.
She should know. Her close friend, Irina Galunina, is from Russia.
“The Russian people living here (in the United States), we’re shocked and ashamed of what’s going on,” Galunina said. “We hate what’s going on.”
Many Russians who support the war have been indoctrinated by propaganda they’ve seen or heard in the government-controlled media, Galunina said. Some who say they support it actually may not, but they’re afraid to voice their opposition because of limits on free speech there, she said.
Swift and Galunina have lived in the Winchester area for over 20 years. They’ve been moved by how much Americans are concerned about the fate of Ukraine and the welfare of its citizens as the fighting continues.
“American people, they’re paying higher prices at gas stations, and inflation is rising” because of situations stemming from the war, Galunina said. “But they’re still donating money (to humanitarian aid efforts) and asking how to donate.”
One way to help is by patronizing a fundraiser in downtown Winchester this weekend.
The event is set for 2-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday in front of Market Street United Methodist Church at 131 S. Cameron St. and in front of First Presbyterian Church at 116 S. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall.
Sponsors include Collage, a local multicultural club of which Swift and Galunina are members, and the United Methodist Church. All proceeds will go to the United Methodist Committee on Relief, which will send the money directly to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, Swift said.
Baked goods, including treats commonly served in Ukraine, will be among items for sale, as will arts and crafts, including motanka dolls, a common item in Ukrainian households that dates to ancient times.
Now generally used for decorative purposes, motanka dolls originally were believed to protect Ukrainian households and bring them wealth and good fortune. For instance, an ill child would be allowed to play with a doll, which then would be destroyed in the belief that the illness would go away with it. After a child grew up, a motanka would be placed in their old cradle for protection against evil until the birth of a new child, according Swift and Galunina.
Motankas are made of rags, yarn and/or plant materials such as hay, straw or dried leaves. A spiral rolling process used in making them is associated with eternity and the life cycle. Needles aren’t used due to original beliefs that evil thoughts could be sewed into the faceless dolls.
Children will be able to make crafts during the event, Swift said.
Supporters and participants in the fundraiser include The Shenandoah Valley Tapestry, the Winchester chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America, Sylvan Treasures, Belle Grove Plantation and Interact, a service club at Handley High School.
“And just friends,” Swift said. “It’s so nice. Everyone wants to help.”
Additional people have been getting involved daily as planning for the event has continued, Galunina said.
Swift is from Odessa, a seaport that is Ukraine’s third largest city. People of many nationalities live there, she noted.
Although the official national language is Ukrainian, Swift is one among roughly 30% of the country’s population who speak Russian as their primary language.
In an interview, Swift declined to discuss at length the ongoing atrocities in Ukraine. They simply upset her too much. She’s having trouble sleeping at night because of “my broken heart,” she said.
Galunina mentioned that she has a friend in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, who has been running to bomb shelters up to several times per day amid frequent air raids.
She’s amazed by the resiliency of Ukrainian women.
Men 18 to 60 have been required to remain in Ukraine to help fight Russian forces. However, many women have fled with their children to nearby countries — sometimes on long journeys by foot — to escape the fighting. Galunina recalled seeing images on television of women carrying their children, and even pets, on their backs as they fled.
“Ukrainian women are my heroes,” she said.
Swift said she would like to fly to Poland to help with Ukrainian refugee efforts there. But she can’t due to family commitments. She and her husband, Jeff, who originally is from Montana, have two children.
“I need to do something to help Ukraine,” Swift said. That sentiment spurred the idea for the fundraiser.
