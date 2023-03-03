WINCHESTER — March 5, 1963. A small Piper Comanche airplane takes off at 6:07 p.m. from Dyersburg Municipal Airport in Dyersburg, Tennessee. Thirteen minutes later, the plane flew into bad weather and crashed into a forest in Camden, Tennessee, killing all four people on board.
One of them was 30-year-old Patsy Cline, a famed country music singer who departed this world along with the plane's pilot, Randy Hughes, and fellow passengers Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins.
The 60th anniversary of the tragic plane crash is Sunday, and Cline's hometown of Winchester is taking the opportunity to memorialize the legendary vocalist with a pair of events that will be attended by her only daughter, Julie Fudge.
The first is a meet and greet with Fudge from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at 608 S. Kent St., in the small house where Cline lived with her mother, brother and sister from 1948 to 1953. The price of admission is a donation to help with upkeep of the house, which operates as a museum.
"I'll be able to talk and take pictures and different things like that with everybody that might want to come by," Fudge said on Thursday as she and her husband, Richard, were driving to Winchester from their home in Joelton, Tennessee. "We've done it before in Nashville and it really makes for a nice day seeing everybody."
Fudge is very familiar with the single-family dwelling now known as the Patsy Cline Historic House because she lived there with her grandmother, Hilda Hensley, immediately following her mother's death. A short time later, Fudge and Hensley moved to another house at 720 S. Kent St. Fudge enrolled in kindergarten in the fall of 1963 at a Winchester church, then attended first and second grades at John Kerr Elementary School, which at that time was in downtown Winchester.
"I was there for a total of three years," Fudge said about her time in Winchester. "I enjoy coming back. It's like going home."
On Sunday, there will be a celebration of Cline's life starting at 3 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home in Shenandoah Memorial Park, located at 1260 Front Royal Pike near Winchester. Shenandoah Memorial Park is where Cline is buried alongside her husband, Charlie Dick, who died in 2015. There is also a bell tower in the cemetery that was erected as a tribute to Cline.
"When they have a celebration of life like this, it's nice to come back and be a part of that," Fudge said. "We did it here 10 years ago for the 50th anniversary."
Sunday's celebration of life is open to the public but seating is limited.
Despite the somber occasion, Fudge said she's thrilled to be returning to her mother's hometown for the weekend.
"I always look forward to being around the people and hearing their stories, and thanking people for remembering her," she said. "That's what it's all about."
Cline was born in Winchester on Sept. 8, 1932. She launched a singing career in the city before moving to Nashville with her second husband, Charlie Dick, and becoming one of the most well-known country music performers in history. Sixty years after her death, Cline's music continues to sell and her songs — "Walkin' After Midnight," "Crazy," "She's Got You" and "I Fall to Pieces," to name a few — have become standards.
For more information about this weekend's remembrance events, visit facebook.com/patsyclinehistorichouse.
