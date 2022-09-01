Veterans tribute
The local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America will host a veteran’s tribute during the Shenandoah County Fair at 10 a.m. today at the fairgrounds in Woodstock. All veterans will be admitted free of charge until 6 p.m. and veteran family members will be admitted free until 10 a.m. Advisors and counselors will be available from the Veterans Administration, support groups and VA Medical Center staff.
Concern Hotline Fish Fry, BBQ & Brews
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival and Concern Hotline are partnering once again for a fun-filled community celebration on Labor Day weekend at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in Clear Brook.
The weekend will kick off with Concern Hotline’s fish fry from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/4fn3bb25.
On Saturday and Sunday, enjoy barbecue, craft beer, hard cider, live music, bourbon tasting, a cornhole tournament and other fun tailgate games at the Apple Blossom Festival’s HoneyCar BBQ & Brews from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The musical lineup includes Downtown Garage, Shotgun Shiver, Rock Bottom Band, Brickyard Road, a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, and Raised on Analog.
Three cornhole tournaments will be held at 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. The fee to compete is included in the BBQ & Brews ticket price. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/2usbn77m.
There will also be local artisan and crafter booths to check out unique, custom and handmade goods.
Labor Day weekend means the start of the college football season. Sit back and enjoy live games and cheer on your favorite team on several monitors throughout the venue. The Carmeuse Tailgate Area is a great spot to enjoy nostalgic and traditional tailgate games with your friends. Giant Jenga, Spike Ball, axe throwing, Kan Jam, giant Connect 4, basketball pop-a-shot, and oversized chess and checkers are just a few of the fun games in tailgating area.
Tickets are on sale at https://tinyurl.com/2usbn77m. VIP tickets will only be sold in advance and are not available at the gate. Information: 540-662-3863 or visit www.thebloom.com.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host the following activities this weekend at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville:
Friday: 7 p.m., the Eric Byrd Trio and Brother Ray Band perform. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
Saturday: 7 p.m., dinner and show with keyboardist Nicole June. Tickets are $10 per person or $5 with a receipt from a Clarke County restaurant.
Tuesday: 7 p.m., trivia night. Attendance is free although registration is required.
Information, tickets: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Discovery Museum
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will offer free admission from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at 19 W. Cork St., Winchester. Information: 540-722-2020.
Fire Pit Fridays
Scott Kurt will perform at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club’s Fire Pit Fridays event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at 134 Golf Club Circle, Front Royal. Food will be sold.
Stargazing
The Shenandoah Astronomical Society will set up telescopes for stargazing from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Cullers Overlook at Shenandoah River State Park, 305 Daughter of Stars Drive, Bentonville. Those attending are encouraged to bring seating. The program is free although parking is $10 per car. Information: 540-622-6840.
Music festival The Shenandoah Valley Music Festival in Orkney Springs will have the following concerts this weekend:
Saturday: 7 p.m., The Spinners. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/ycykbm53.
Sunday: 6 p.m., Hot Strings and Cool Breezes Minifest featuring Béla Fleck, Billy Contreras, Jacob Jolliff, Justin Moses, Bryan Sutton and Mark Schatz. Bela Fleck will lead a banjo workshop before Sunday’s concert. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/ypfj7375.
Patsy Cline block party
The annual Patsy Cline block party, honoring one of the area’s most famous natives, country music singer Patsy Cline, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 608 S. Kent St., Winchester. The old-fashioned block party will have live entertainment, food concessions and souvenirs staged on Kent Street.
Performers include Tracey Wygal with pianist Garrett Jones at 10:30 a.m., Liz Ruffner at noon, Melissa Wright and Aimee Curl at 1 p.m. and Staci Griesbach at 2:30 p.m.
Around the corner on Pall Mall Street at the proposed entrance for the Patsy Cline Memorial Park, banners will be unveiled with information of the park’s layout and a beautiful photo of Patsy Cline. These banners will be installed specifically for the Block Party event to create excitement in anticipation for the park’s official opening in late 2023. Access to the park property is not open to the public as it is still under construction.
Parking is limited in the residential neighborhood surrounding the party, but event goers can find easy parking at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitor Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road or ride the free trolley to and from the event all day. Information: https://tinyurl.com/47xrk3nt.
Patsy Cline benefit concert
In celebration of Patsy Cline’s 90th birthday, Celebrating Patsy Cline is collaborating with Patsy Cline Enterprises and Patsy’s Nashville family to present a first-ever tribute concert at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Patsy Cline Theater at John Handley High School in Winchester. Proceeds benefit the Patsy Cline Historic House.
Performing will be Grand Ole Opry member Mandy Barnett. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/mr2dzm9p. Information: 540-662-5555 or email patsyclinehistorichouse@gmail.com.
Sunflower festival
The Page Valley Sunflower Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Ralph H. Dean Park, 625 6th St., Luray.
A 1K Fun Run will start at 9:30 a.m. with registration beginning at 9 a.m. at the Class of ’71 shelter. To register visit www.pagecoalition.org.
Clip sunflowers by donation only to benefit Page Alliance for Community Action. There will be free activities and games, hay rides, petting zoo, pony rides for $5, pumpkin painting patch, axe throwing, bird feeder craft and inflatable corn maze.
Appaloosa Festival
The Appaloosa Music Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday at Skyline Ranch Resort in Front Royal.
Music by Scythian, Molly Tuttle, Birdtalker, Everyday Everybody, Gothard Sisters, Presley Barker, Arbo, Ben-David Warner Band, Justin Trawick and the Common Good, Honeyday, Smoke & The Poet, Pickin’ Thistles, Cake for Dinner and the Jubileum Music Therapy Academy.
Admission is free for kids 12 and younger. Tickets range from $50 to $300. Information: https://appaloosafestival.com.
Cedar Creek Battlefield tour
The Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation will host a two-hour driving tour by car caravan, covering the Battle of Cedar Creek on Oct. 19, 1864, with stops at five to six key sites. Meet at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Museum & Visitor Center, 8437 Valley Pike, Middletown.
Belle Grove Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park Ranger Shannon Moeck will present “Kneading in Silence: A Glimpse into the Life of the Enslaved Cook Judah” at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at Belle Grove Plantation south of Middletown.
Kernstown Battlefield
The National Park Service will present “1864 in a Box-the Shenandoah Valley in 1864” from noon to 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Kernstown Battlefield, 610 Battle Park Drive, Winchester near Creekside Station. Information: 757-593-8227 or visit www.kernstownbattle.org.
