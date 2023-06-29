Gazebo Gatherings
The Club Ridge Arts Council will host Spam Risk, a new duo with the familiar sounds of Reno Vaughan and Mark Clay, at 7 p.m. today at the Gazebo in Front Royal.
‘Jersey Boys’
Shenandoah Theatre Summer Music will present “Jersey Boys,” following the career of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester.
Tickets range from $25 to $45. Future performances will be held July 5-9. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/2bm4s6kv.
Rockin' the Library
Shenandoah University and Handley Regional Library are again teaming up to host “Rockin’ the Library,” a free community event held in conjunction with the three-day, in-person portion of SU’s Children’s Literature Conference.
Rockin' the Library will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at the library, 100 W. Piccadilly St. featuring appearances from famous children’s authors and illustrators as well as plenty of kid-friendly treats and activities.
Attendees this year include authors/illustrators Vanessa Brantley-Newton, Matthew Cordell, Edward Hemingway and LeUyen Pham, who will also participate in a parade alongside surprise children’s book characters. The event will also include live music, signed books from Winchester Book Gallery, a photo booth, face painting, shaved ice from Kona Ice, and more.
Rockin’ the Library will also honor rising kindergarten students this year. Each will be given a crown to wear at the event and will receive copies of “The King of Kindergarten” and “The Queen of Kindergarten,” written by Derrick Barnes and illustrated by Brantley-Newton.
Information: visit su.edu/clc or email infoclc@su.edu.
The Monument
Possessed by Paul James performs at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $15-$20. On Saturday at 9 p.m., its Junkyard Band and CMB - Collective Measures Band. Tickets: $25-$30. The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For tickets and more information, visit themonumentva.com.
Fire Pit Friday
Kevin Ball (Medicine Wind) will perform at Fire Pit Friday at 6 p.m. at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, 134 Golf Club Circle, Front Royal. Information: 540-636-4653.
Front Porch Fridays
Hustle Souls from Asheville will perform at the Front Porch Fridays concert series from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Strasburg Square.
Brews and snacks will be sold by members of the Strasburg Rotary Club.
Winchester Little Theatre
Winchester Little Theatre for Kids will celebrate its 20th anniversary with an alumni meet and greet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at 315 W. Boscawen St. Information, reservations: 540-662-3331 or email wlt4kids@winchesterlittletheatre.org.
Music in the Park
Blue Ridge Avalanche will perform at Berryville’s Music in the Park series of concerts from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in Rose Hill Park on Main Street.
Strasburg Museum
Strasburg Museum will host a grand opening of its second location at Hupp’s Hill from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Strasburg Visitor Center, 33229 Old Valley pike.
Featured will be a National Park Service program at 10 a.m., new exhibits featuring Fred Ritenour talking about Strasburg pottery at 11 a.m., a digital presentation of the Ladies of Fishers Hill at noon, Junior Naturalist Youth program at 1 p.m., Mike Kehoe will talk about the Presbyterian church during the Civil War at 2 p.m. and Serena Spencer on an eyewitness account of the Battle of Cedar Creek by Kenyetta Mills, and an exhibit featuring the Sunset Hill School. An ice cream truck will be on site. Information: 540-465-5884.
Christmas in July
The Mount Jackson Hometown Partnership will present The Market with Christmas in July from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Mayor’s Park on Main Street. Many new vendors. There will be a large selection of hand-craft vendors and baked goods along with breakfast and lunch.
Helltown Cruisers
American Legion Post 53 and the Helltown Cruisers will hold a cruise night from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 22 W. 8th St., Front Royal.
Future cruise-ins will be held Aug. 5, Sept. 2 and from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 7.
Food available for purchase and there will 50/50 and raffles. Information: Tom at 540-692-0418 or Larry at 703-489-2841.
Barns of Rose Hill
Guy Davis, an American blues guitarist, banjo player and two-time Grammy Award nominee, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Tickets are $20. Information, tickets: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Seven Bends State Park
Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock will host a children’s garden workshop from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday. To register email sevenbends@dcr.virginia.gov. The program is free, but there is a fee for parking.
