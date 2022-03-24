Winchester Little Theatre
Winchester Little Theatre presents “Radium Girls” and “Clybourne Park this weekend at 315 W. Boscawen St., Winchester.
Radium Girls, by D.W. Gregory, will be performed at 8 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. In 1926, radium was a miracle cure and luminous watches the latest rage, until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease. Inspired by a true story, “Radium Girls” traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court. Tickets range from $14 to $21.
Clybourne Park will be a readers’ theatre at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. It is Bruce Norris’ response to Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun” and won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for drama and 2012 Tony Award for best play. Admission is $5.
Information: 540-662-3331 or Valerie O’Keefe at 540-336-2357 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
‘Terms of Endearment’
Selah Theatre Project has postponed its production this weekend’s production of “Terms of Endearment” to May 20-22 and 27-29. Contact latasha@selahtheatreproject.org to exchange purchased tickets. Information: 540-662-4564 or www.selahtheatreproject.org.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory will present “Dancin’ Out” featuring the Shenandoah Dance Ensemble performing original works at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester. Tickets are $15.
Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host the following programs this weekend at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville:
Fabric of America series: 6-8 p.m., Friday, featuring women’s historian Jennifer Parsley who will talk about fashion and social culture in the 19th century. Admission is $20 for nonmembers, $15 for members and $7 for a virtual link. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/3695bxtx.
Concert: 7 p.m., Saturday featuring Western Centuries, a Seattle-based roots band. Tickets are $20.
Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Antique toy show
The Shenandoah Valley Steam and Gas Engine Association will hold its annual antique toy show Friday and Saturday at the Clarke County Fair Grounds on West Main Street, Berryville. Information: 304-839-7011.
County birthday bash
Shenandoah County will celebrate its 250th anniversary this year with a series of celebrations held throughout the year and throughout the county.
The festivities begin with a birthday bash from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Virginia Museum of the Civil War, 8895 George Collins Parkway, New Market.
The event is free and open to the public. No advance registration is required. It will feature guest speakers, games for children, light refreshments, music, people and exhibits representing the county’s unique history and cake.
Guests will be treated to fun, interactive stations along with some first-person interpretations that capture the different categories of progress in Shenandoah County, like agriculture, transportation, communication and technology and how they have played a role in the county’s history. The stations will be located throughout the building and may relate to existing museum exhibits such as the communication station pairing with the exhibit “Letters from the soldiers to New Market.”
Kernstown Battlefield
The Kernstown Battlefield Association will host a walking and driving tour of the First Battle of Kernstown led by Civil War Author Gary L. Ecelbarger on Saturday at 610 Battle Park Drive, Winchester.
The morning portion will consist of a walking tour of the battlefield property as viewed from the Union artillery on Pritchard Hill and the initial Confederate infantry attack across the southern fields out of Barton’s Woods.
After a break for lunch, the afternoon portion will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the KBA Visitor Center. The tour group will then travel to Rose Hill Park and Sandy Ridge for continued detailed discussions of the afternoon and early evening climatic stages of this intense battle.
Attendees should meet at 9 a.m. at the KBA Artillery Building and dress appropriately for walking across field pastures and woods. The tour should end by 4 p.m. Admission is free, although donations accepted. Preregistration is requested at https://tinyurl.com/2p8ex3w5. Information: 540-450-3785 or www.kernstownbattle.org.
Long Branch speaker series
The last of the Long Branch Plantation speaker series will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday featuring Dr. Laura Dabinett, a retired Winchester obstetrician-gynecologist.
She will talk on “What Happened to the American Health Care System: A Physician Perspective.” Tickets are $25. Information, registration: 540-837-1856 or visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
Abram’s Creek Nature Walk
Join naturalist and Northern Shenandoah Valley Audubon President Jim Smith from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday in the heart of Winchester. Meet at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Jubal Early Drive, Handley Avenue and Meadow Branch Avenue. You may want to bring water, binoculars and/or a camera. Walk will be canceled in the event of inclement weather. No fee, no registration. Walks also set for April 9 and April 23. For more information, call 540-303-3983.
The Monument
Catch The Talton Brothers Band + Jake Kohn at 7 p.m. Friday at The Monument, 186 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com. More information available at themonumentva.com.
Bright Box Theater
Billy Walton Band with Free Flowing Musical Experience, 7 p.m. Thursday; The Woodshedders w/ Kevin Knight + Max Haag, 9 p.m. Friday; Consider the Source — Acoustic Electric Hybrid Tour, 8 p.m. Saturday; Seldom Scene, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Bright Box is located at 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. Tickets available at eventbrite.com. For more information, visit brightboxwinchester.com.
Wayside Inn & Larrick’s Tavern
Music from Daryl Marini from 6-8 p.m. Friday; Flatt Broke Band from 6-8 p.m. Saturday. Location: 7783 Main St., Middletown. For more information, visit www.TheWaysideInn1797.com.
