• Winchester Little Theatre presents “A Comedy of Tenors” through Nov. 27 at 315 W. Boscawen St. Show times are 8 p.m. today through Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $20 for WLT members and $25 for nonmembers. Future shows will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 23, 26 and 27. Information: 540-662-3331 or Valerie O’Keefe at 540-336-2357 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
• The Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock is hosting Christmas in the Valley again this year. The drive-thru park opens Friday and continues Thursdays through Sundays until New Year’s Day. Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The Christmas Shopping Village and carnival will be open Nov. 26 through Dec. 18. Admission to the drive-thru park will be $20 for Friday’s opening day and Thursday’s family night and $25 all other nights. Information: 540-459-3867.
• Belle Grove, south of Middletown, will host a Kris Kringle outdoor market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Santa will also be present.
• Winchester Parks and Recreation will host its annual Turkey Toss Disc Golf Tournament at 8 a.m. Saturday at Jim Barnett Park. Tee time is 9 a.m. The tournament consists of two rounds of 18 holes with a break between rounds. There will be prizes awarded to the top finishers. The registration deadline is Friday. The fee is $20 for ages 18 and older. Information: https://tinyurl.com/4b6en7st.
• Contemporary Americana artist Seth Walker will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Tickets are $20. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
• Native Dubliner John O’Conor, recognized as one of the world’s premier Beethoven interpreters and Shenandoah Conservatory Distinguished Artist-in-Residence, will celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday anniversary with a special performance of the composer’s last three sonatas at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Armstrong Concert Hall at Shenandoah University, 702 University Drive, Winchester. Tickets are $25. Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Holiday bazaars
• Friday & Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.: Montague United Methodist Church, 102 Montague Ave., Winchester. All food to go. Vegetable soup by the quart ($7), country ham sandwiches ($4), hot dogs ($2), chili dogs ($3), bake sale items, Santa and angel collectibles, flea market items. Pre-order soup and sandwiches by calling 540-662-5149.
• Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: 12th annual Winchester Chapter #1367 Women of the Moose Holiday Bazaar, Winchester Moose Family Center, 215 E. Cork St., Winchester. Open to the public. Free admission and lots of door prizes. Refreshments on site. For more information, call 540-667-8865.
• Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 327 Mount Olive Road, Winchester (U.S. 50 West). Handmade crafts and decorations. Homemade candy, pies, breads and cakes. Huge white elephant table. “To go” lunch available.
• Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Christmas Country Store at Old Bethel United Methodist Church, 560 Old Bethel Church Road (off U.S. 522 N). Bake sale, holiday decor, small appliances, furniture, clothing, soup, country ham sandwiches, chili dogs, Avon. Masks, please.
