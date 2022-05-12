Strasburg Mayfest
Strasburg Mayfest will be held this weekend. Activities include:
• Friday: free admission to the Strasburg Museum from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Heels and Hops luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Box Office Brewery, entertainment by Shag, tickets are $30 and are available at the restaurant, Clementine Vintage, Team Abby Walters Real Estate and online at https://tinyurl.com/mu992jz3; music by Cazhmiere from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Strasburg Square.
• Saturday: commemorative Mayfest pots auctioned by the Shenandoah Pottery Guild; pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Strasburg Mennonite Church on High Street; arts and crafts and business vendors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Strasburg Square and Pavilion, town parking lot and along King Street; KidsZone from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on North Holliday Street; food concessions from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on South Holliday Street; parade starting at 4 p.m.; Duck Race at 1 p.m. at the Strasburg Pavilion;
Entertainment on Saturday by DJ Tony Knave from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Souled Out from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
• Sunday: 1:30 p.m., Old Timers baseball game at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Information: www.strasburgmayfest.org.
MSV
The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will host a heritage plant sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
The sales features more than 3,000 plants including perennials, shrubs, trees, annuals, vines, annuals and vegetables. A preview sale will be offered to MSV members from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Information: www.themsv.org.
Winchester Little Theatre
The Winchester Little Theatre will present “Chasing Manet” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at 315 W. Boscawen St., Winchester.
Future performances will be held May 19-22 and May 26-28. Tickets range from $14 to $21. Information, tickets: 540-662-3331 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
Youth Trout Derby
Families are encouraged to bring their young anglers, ages 4 to 14, to catch stocked trout and other fish from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Clearbrook Park. On-site registration will be held from 5 to 5:55 p.m. with fishing from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and awards from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Held rain or shine.
Participants must bring their own fishing pole, bait, tackle and gear. Information: 540-665-5678.
Horseshoe tournament
The 55th Apple Capital Horseshoe Tournament is Saturday at Jim Barnett Park in Winchester. The event, which is sanctioned by the Virginia Horseshoe Pitchers Association, starts at 9 a.m. Eli Sullivan of Crozet, who is the No. 1 ranked cadet horseshoe pitcher in the world, will be among the participants.
Fort Loudoun Day
The French & Indian War Foundation will commemorate the construction of Col. George Washington’s Fort Loudoun in Winchester during an event featuring tours and reenactors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 419 N. Loudoun St. Free.
Car show
Hunter Lodge 135 AF&AM of Edinburg will host a car show from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Woodstock Rescue Squad.
The show is open to all cars, trucks, motorcycles and antique equipment. Prizes awarded. Food sold. Proceeds benefit local charities.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory will host ShenCoLAB, a festival of arts, ideas and exploration, from 2:30 to 7:45 p.m. Saturday at 1460 University Drive, Winchester.
Festival wristbands, which are a $10 suggested donation for adults and $5 for students, provide access to the entire day of events and after-party (seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Selah Theatre
Selah Theatre will present “Anne of Green Gables” from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 811 S. Loudoun St., Winchester.
Tickets are $10. Information: 540-662-4564 or www.selahtheatreproject.org.
Cedar Creek Battlefield
The Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation Museum and Visitor Center will host a family living history weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 8437 Valley Pike, Middletown.
Costumed living historians will host photography workshops, cooking demonstration, muster in new recruits and practice drill, talk about the life of the average soldier and their equipment, have Civil War medicine displays, play period games, tell stories and cavalry with their horses will talk about the important roles of horses during the war.
Information: 540-869-2064 or email info@ccbf.us.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host its dinner and a show series featuring Low Water Bridge from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Tickets are $10 or $5 plus a receipt from a dinner purchased from a Berryville restaurant on the night of the show. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Clarke Historical Association
The Clarke County Historical Association will sponsor the following events on Saturday:
• Miller School: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Burwell-Morgan Mill. Learn the process of grinding grain, lunch provided, $20 per person.
• The Material Culture of African-American Life in the Shenandoah Valley: 2-4 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, Berryville. Admission is $20 for nonmembers, $15 for members and $7 for the virtual link.
Information: www.clarkehistory.org.
Rides of Hope
Backseat Bar and Grill will host Rides of Hope car, bike and truck show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 104 Full House Drive, Winchester to benefit the Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope.
Featured will be live music by deejay Nyce from 10 a.m. to noon and Brennan Edwards from 1 to 4 p.m., food, funnel cakes and fried oreos, face painting, door prizes and 50/50 raffles. Rain date is May 21. Registration is $20 per car. Dash plaques and swag bags to the first 100 entries.
Funds raised will go toward building a serenity garden on June 4 in Weaver Park.
