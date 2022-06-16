Sherando Park
Frederick County Parks and Recreation will host a summer showcase featuring the Robbie Limon Band from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at Sherando Park in Stephens City. Food will be available for sale.
Community fair
A free community fair will be held from noon to 6 p.m. today at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in Winchester.
Sponsored by What’s New Worship, the fair will feature a zipline, turbo tubs, petting zoo, reptile show, pony rides, face painters, mule show, magicians, K9 exhibition, mechanical bull, trampoline, Nascar simulator, water slides, bounce castles, rock wall, gladiator joust, baseball/football toss, axe throwing, laser tag, basketball station, obstacle courses, monster truck and more. Information: 540-327-7746.
Blue Ridge Arts Council
The Blue Ridge Arts Council will open another season of free Gazebo Gatherings concerts with The Sidemen performing at 7 p.m. today at the Gazebo in Front Royal. Information: www.blueridgearts.org.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host the following concerts this weekend at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville:
• Today: 7 p.m., guitarist John Doyle and multi-instrumentalist Mick McAuley. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
• Friday: 6 p.m., bluegrass and barbecue series with Christ Jones and the Night Drivers. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
• Saturday: 7 p.m., Joan and Joni pays tribute to Joan Baez and Joni Mitchell by singer/songwriters Allison Shapira and Kipyn Martin. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
• Sunday: 7 p.m., traditional, folk and old-time music by Hemlock and Hickory. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
‘Peter Pan’
Italia Performing Arts will present “Peter Pan” at Skyline High School in Front Royal at 6 p.m. Friday featuring the Winchester Ballet and Acro dancers and 1 p.m. on Saturday featuring the Edinburg Ballet and Acro dancers.
Tickets range from $15 to $35 and will be sold only in advance at https://italiapa.simpletix.com.
Front Porch Fridays
North Carolina’s Alex Key will perform at the Front Porch Fridays series from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Town Square. Brews and snacks will be sold by the Strasburg Rotary Club. Lawn chairs/blankets encouraged.
History at Sunset
Explore and learn about the hidden gems of Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at 7712 Main St., Middletown.
The program will be “Life in the Borderland: the Limits and Possibilities of Freedom for Enslaved and Free Blacks.” Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Clarke Education Foundation
The Clarke County Education Foundation will celebrate its 30th birthday at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Chet Hobert Park in Berryville.
A gift will be unveiled to the Clarke County community followed by a free birthday party with pizza and cupcakes, free admission to the pool and the movie “Paw Patrol” will be shown. Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets and/or chairs.
Juneteenth celebrations
• From 6-8 p.m. Friday, community group Hood-Love and the Black Student Union from Handley High School will be in front of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum on the Loudoun Street Mall in Winchester. The event will feature speakers and end with go-go music from the Collective Measure Band. Bring your own lawn chairs.
• Belle Grove Plantation south of Middletown will commemorate Juneteenth National Independence Day with activities throughout the weekend.
On Friday from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Ranger Shannon Moeck of Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park will present “Life in the Borderland: The Limits and Possibilities of Freedom for Enslaved and Free Blacks” on the front lawn.
On Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Belle Grove will be open 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. with free admission that includes tours of the Manor House and the new permanent exhibit, “Unearthing Enslaved Lives at Belle Grove.” It features the archaeology conducted at the Enslaved Quarter site in 2015-2019, 60,000 excavated artifacts, and supporting archival research that reveals details about the more than 270 men, women and children the Hite family enslaved at Belle Grove.
Belle Grove is actively researching and interpreting the African American history of the site and honoring the lives of those enslaved and free. Some of their stories are featured in a monthly newsletter that may be found at https://virtual.bellegrove.org.
• A Juneteenth event will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds in Berryville.
This will be a day of history, culture, achievements including, Buffalo Soldiers flag presentation, MLK re-enactment, comedian Howard Gaskins Jr., Maya Angelou recital, musical entertainment, food and more. Information: 540-955-5512 or https://juneteenth2022.myevent.com/. Free admission.
• The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley and the Winchester Area NAACP will host a Juneteenth celebration from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
The event will have free admission to the gallery and gardens, talk with regional Buffalo Soldiers, activities for kids, food trucks and the Souled Out Band will perform from 2 to 5 p.m.
Information: 540-662-1473 or www.themsv.org.
Winchester Little Theatre
Winchester Little Theatre for Kids will present “The Great Race of the Tortoise and the Hare” Saturday through June 25 at 315 W. Boscawen St., Winchester.
Performances will be held this weekend at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Future performances will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and June 23-25 and 7 p.m. June 23-25. Tickets are $9.99.
Information: 540-662-3331 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
Seven Bends State Park
Volunteers are needed for Seven Bends State Park’s History Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 1191 Lupton Road, Woodstock.
The barn at the Lupton entrance was built around 1920 and requires almost constant upkeep. Volunteers will focus on giving the fence around the barn a facelift, replacing boards, tightening screws and applying sealer. Park staff will have tools and gloves available but you are also welcome to bring your own gloves.
Parking is charged. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/3r5zb6mv.
Fish Fry Float
Strasburg will host its annual Fish Fry Float for Father’s Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Town Park. There will also be music by Alex Key from North Carolina, axe throwing, live wildlife presentations, cornhole tournament, dolphin bounce house and water slide, face painting, fast pitch radar, watermelon eating contest, games, exhibits and nature discovery.
2 for 2’s Cone appearance
The 2 For 2 Foundation is preparing to break two world records and one involves swimmers. “Cone” Shelly Lee will be at the Winchester Long Course Invitational meet Friday, Saturday and Sunday hosted by the Winchester Swim Team. She will be dressed as Cone to hand out information and foundation swag on how to be part of the Human Ice Cream Cone World Record to be held on Oct. 29 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. Have your picture taken with Cone and sign up for the world record. Volunteer or donate today at facebook.com/2for2foundation or www.2for2foundation.com.
Information: 540-465-9197 or https://tinyurl.com/tfs72bkz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.