Gazebo Gatherings
For the Love of Linda, honoring the music of Linda Ronstadt and her band, will play at 7 p.m. today at the Gazebo in Front Royal. Free admission.
Firemen’s carnival
The Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual carnival from 5 to 10:30 p.m. today through Saturday at the carnival lot at 905 Stadium Drive.
Conicville Fireman’s carnival
The Conicville Volunteer Fire Department fireman’s carnival will be held Friday and Saturday and July 21-22 and 28-29.
The fireman’s parade will start at 7 p.m. on July 21 with the line up at 6 p.m. on Dodson Road. No registration needed. Food sold, homemade ice cream, kid’s games and bingo nightly. Raffle tickets will be sold to win a John Deere riding mower, barbecue grill and Stihl weedeater.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory will present “Hello, Dolly!” Friday through July 23 in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Future performances will be held July 19-23. Tickets range from $25 to $45. Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
MSV
Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will hold the following events this weekend at 901 Amherst St., Winchester.
• Friday: 6-9 p.m., Gardens at Night featuring Soul Expressions. Tickets range from $1 to $15.
• Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Antique and Modified Car Show coordinated by the Shenandoah Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America, free admission.
Information: 540-662-1473 or www.themsv.org.
The Monument
Catch comedians Nikki Knowles, Jon Yeager and Kasha Patel at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $12. On Saturday, it's Afterhours featuring Curfew at 11 p.m. The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For more information, visit themonumentva.com.
Bright Box
Blues Rock Double Header: Skyla Burrell Ban and Matt O'Ree Band, 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $15. The Barefoot Movement with Jess Estienne, 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $15. Willi Carlisle with Jobi Riccio, 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15. The Bright Box is located at 15 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For more information, visit brightboxwinchester.com.
Children's Business Fair
The fair will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Winchester Sportsplex, 221 Commonwealth Court, and will feature children 6-15 years old who have their own businesses. They will be judged in various categories and awarded cash prizes to invest in their business. The fair will also feature, free to the public, fairy hair extensions, games, door prizes, face painting and balloon animals. For more information, visit https://childrensbusinessfair.org/stephenscity-va
Natsu Con 2023
Natsu Con 2023 will be hosted from 10 a.m.5 p.m. Saturday at Bowman Library, 871 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Participants will celebrate anime, comics, gaming and more. Hear engaging speakers, participate in character panels, show off your talent in our masquerade and compete in our cosplay contest. Preregistration is only required for the character panel and the masquerade. The cosplay contest sign-up (ages 12-18) will begin at 11 a.m. the day of the conference. For a detailed itinerary or for registration information, visit the Handley Regional Library website at handleyregional.org.
Front Porch Fridays
The Dan James Band will perform at the Front Porch Fridays concert series from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Strasburg Square. Brews and snacks will be sold by members of Strasburg Youth Cheer.
ROC concert
River’s Edge will perform at the Riley Outdoor Concert Series from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at W.O. Riley Park in Woodstock. Food trucks will be on site. Bring lawn chair/blanket. Information: 540-459-3621.
Fun Flix Friday
The movie “Brave” will be shown from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Gazebo in Front Royal.
Benefit dance
The Versatiles will perform music from the 1960s from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Woodstock Moose Lodge to raise money for Response, local non-profit offering support for women and their children. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Those attending do not need to be Moose members. Admission is a free-will offering. Beer, wine and snacks will be sold.
Fire department parade
The Woodstock Fire Department will celebrate 200 years of volunteer fire service by hosting a parade on Main Street starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Featured will be both new and antique fire apparatus, antique cars and floats from various local businesses and community organizations.
The parade route will follow Main Street from Mill Road to Spring Street. Many of the parade entries will gather near the fire department on West Court Street after the parade for viewing by the public. Local food trucks will be available for refreshments. Information: www.woodstockfire12.com or visit the department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WFD12.
Dinner, auction
The 73rd annual chicken barbecue dinner and silent auction sponsored by the John H. Enders Fire Company and Rescue Squad will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 9 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville.
Featured will be fire trucks, station bay tours, cornhole, prizes, kid’s coloring stations and more. Information: 540-955-1110 or visit https://tinyurl.com/6xusanek.
Battle of Cool Spring
Shenandoah University’s McCormick Civil War Institute will commemorate the 159th anniversary of the Battle of Cool Spring with a special free walking tour at the university’s River Campus at Cool Spring Battlefield at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 1400 Parker Lane, Bluemont.
Information: 540-665-4501 or email jnoyalas01@su.edu.
Bluegrass in the Barn
Five of a Kind Bluegrass Band will perform at Bluegrass in the Barn from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Belle Grove Plantation south of Middletown. Tickets are $30. Food will be sold. Tickets, information: https://tinyurl.com/2p8f59wu.
Seven Bends State Park
Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock will host the following events on Saturday:
• Children’s garden workshop: 10-11 a.m., email sevenbends@dcr.virginia.gov to register.
• World Snake Day: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., led by Ranger Megan.
Admission is free however parking is charged. Information: 540-328-0847.
Car, truck, bike show
Middletown Park will host a car, truck and bike show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Rain date is July 22.
The registration fee is $15. Door prizes, trophies, Chinese auction, direct sales and craft vendors, food vendors, music and kid’s zone. Portion of proceeds benefit a local charity.
Community day
The Kevin Riley Foundation will host a craft show and community day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Jim Barnett Park at the Kiwanis shelter and T-Ball Field in Winchester. Rain date is July 23.
Free events include face painting, temporary tattoo station, Kevin Owens up close magic and balloon animals from 10 a.m. to noon, video game trailer with laser light show from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., axe throwing from noon to 2 p.m., Chase, Marshall & Skye from Paw Patrol from noon to 4 p.m., Mario & Luigi meet and greet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., real live mermaid 11 a.m.-3 p.m., carnival games, soccer obstacle course, Northern Virginia Mustangs Semi Pro Football with football skills station and autographs, water balloon kid’s volleyball, kid’s fingerprinting and McGruff visits, speed walking contest at 12:45 p.m. and Boyce’s Martial Arts demonstrations at 1 and 2 p.m.
Events that require paid admission to benefit the foundation include kid’s kickball games for $5 per child with registration 30-minutes before the start of each game for ages 4-6, 7-10, 11-13 and 14-17; barrel train rides for $3; and mermaid hair braiding and tinsel hair.
There will be three food trucks. The event, which is held several times a year to provide wholesome family fun, meet neighbors and stand against violence, is held in memory of Kevin Riley who lost his life to violence at age 29 in 2020. Information: www.kevinrileyfoundation.org or email crystal@kevinrileyfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.