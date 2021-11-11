• Virginia Gourd Show and Sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester. Meet gourd art experts in the Virginia Lovers' Gourd Society and browse displays of gourd art available for purchase. Free admission to the event.
• The Winchester Model Railroad Club will have its fall sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 215 E. Cork St. All scales of model railroading are welcome and you never know what will show up on the sales tables. Items from several estates will also be up for sale. Due to COVID, we will be following the safe guidelines for social gatherings. Admission: $5 at the door, 12 and under free. If you’d like to be a vendor, tables are still available and free. Send an email to WMRRA2016@GMAIL.COM for more information. Follow us on Facebook for announcements prior to the day of the sale. check date
• A dramatic portrayal of Mary Todd Lincoln by actress/storyteller Laurie Gaulke will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Handley Regional Library auditorium, 100 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester. For more information, visit www.handleyregional.org.
Holiday bazaars this weekend
• Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.: Congregational Christian Fellowship Church, 2908 Middle Road, Winchester. Tables for rent. Christmas items, crafts, white elephant table and baked goods. Breakfast and lunch served. For more information, call 540-662-1636 or 540-869-3394.
• Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will host a holiday bazaar. Featured items include Marie's Country Kitchen, Attic Room, holiday items and crafts. Jars of homemade soup and prepackaged sandwiches will be available.
• Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: BMW-United Methodist Churches Outreach Committee, Boyce Fire Hall, 7 S. Greenway Ave., Boyce. Sausage gravy and breakfast sandwiches available; at lunch, soups and other lunchtime fare will be offered.
• Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.: Faith Fellowship Church, 371 Kimble Road, Berryville. Homemade crafts, jelly, baked goods, aprons and much more.
• Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane, Winchester. Craft, country store, tasting room kitchen, soups, pies, sandwiches, etc.s
• Saturday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Sacred Heart Parish Organization of Catholic Women, Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester (off Amherst Street). Handcrafted items, direct sale items, bake sale, breakfast sandwiches; soup, sandwiches and pie for lunch. Spaces may still be available for vendors. Contact laura.frappollo@gmail.com.
• Saturday and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.: Christmas Open House at The Rockland Schoolhouse, 2895 Rockland Road, Front Royal. Holiday crafts, antiques and collectibles. Looked for the Red Schoolhouse on the northwest corner of Fairground Road and Rockland Road in Warren County.
