Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival
The 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival continues through Sunday in Winchester. The Old Town Midway opens at 10 a.m. Friday in downtown Winchester. The Firefighters' Parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. Friday downtown, followed by a fireworks display on the Handley High School campus. The Grand Feature Parade starts at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Winchester. For a full list of events, visit thebloom.com.
‘Fiddler on the Roof’
Theatre Shenandoah will present “Fiddler on the Roof” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 107 Center St., Edinburg.
Tickets, which are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students and $22 for the front row, can be purchased by calling 540-984-3972, at the Edinburg Mill, www.theatreshenandoah.org or https://tinyurl.com/mrynfttj.
The Monument
May the Fourth Be With You, today, show at 8 p.m., DJ at 11 p.m. With Chris Huntt Jr., Brennan Edwards, Phantom Hourglass and Afterhours featuring Curfew. Tickets: $10 advance/$15 day of show. Cinco De Mayo on Friday, with doors opening at 2:45 p.m. Featuring Chris Darlington Band, Marques Puckett & 8 Second Ride, Frank White. On Saturday, Rock N Roll featuring Sonic Disciple, Raised on Analog, Afterhours featuring Curfew. Tickets: $10 in advance/$15 day of show. Doors open at 2 p.m. The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. For tickets, visit themonumentva.com. Phone: 540-546-2700.
Bright Box
Cinco de Reggaeton featuring Epthelatino, 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $15; Tyler Booth with Scott Kurt, 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $15. Shi-Queeta Lee's Salute to Divas Drag Show, 7 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $20-$30. Bright Box is at 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. For tickets, visit brightboxwinchester.com. Phone: 540-665-2878.
Nacho Average Party
Join Downtown Front Royal Inc. for its kick-off event Cinco De Mayo Nacho Average Party from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Gazebo. Featured will be free activities and giveaways and look for balloons outside participating businesses.
Art at the Mill
The Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood will hold its spring show Art at the Mill through Sunday featuring over 200 local artists.
The show is open noon-5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for students. Information: 540-837-1799 or www.burwellmorganmill.org.
Embroidery exhibit
The Winchester chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America will hold its first invitational embroidery exhibition through Sunday at the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center, 28 S. Loudoun St.
The exhibit features almost 100 artworks by EGA member artists, heirlooms and embroidery collections. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays; and 2-6 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Information: winchesterchapterega@gmail.com.
Safety-Wellness Day
A free community safety and wellness day, sponsored by the Woodstock Police Department and Valley Health/Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at W.W. Robinson Elementary School, 1231 Susan Ave., Woodstock.
The event will showcase numerous public safety agencies, community services and businesses in the community featuring food, games, activities, give-a-ways, numerous police demonstrations and more.
A fire truck pull will start at 12:30 p.m. Registration for teams to participate will be held from 11 a.m. to noon. The cost is $10 per team member with a $100 minimum to benefit Special Olympics.
Kentucky Derby Day
The biggest horse racing event of the year is coming Saturday and for the first time ever, Shenandoah Downs will hold a Kentucky Derby party in conjunction with its harness race card and offer betting on the big race.
The regular Saturday harness program will begin at a special time of 2:30 p.m. and the Derby simulcast will follow at 6:45 p.m. The track will have a Kentucky Derby "Express" betting window open beginning at 12:30 p.m. for fans that want to bet the "Run for the Roses" in advance but cannot stay for the Derby.
Fans will have six months to cash any winning Derby tickets and can do so at any upcoming Shenandoah Downs race program through Oct. 29. Free Derby past performance pages will be available for bettors on Saturday to assist them in placing wagers. Fans on site will be able to walk onto the track and view the Derby on the infield jumbo screen.
The Skill Billy's Band will provide live music from 3-7 p.m. on the Mountain View concert stage. A first-ever Derby Fancy Hat Contest will be held as well after the last harness race at 6 p.m. Come dressed in your best Derby attire or come casual. The hat contest will feature $500 in cash prizes and there are three categories fans can enter their headwear: Hatitude-best homemade; Dapper Dan-best male headwear; and Too Hot To Trot-most elegant. Prize money will be awarded in each category, $100 to the winner, $30 for the runner-up and $20 for third. The overall "Best In Show" will get an additional $50 cash.
Admission to Shenandoah Downs is free. The track is located in Woodstock at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds. More details are at shenandoahdowns.com.
Helltown Cruisers
American Legion Post 53 and the Helltown Cruisers will hold a cruise night from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at 22 W. 8th St., Front Royal.
Food available for purchase and there will 50/50 and raffles. Information: Tom at 540-692-0418 or Larry at 703-489-2841.
Museum of the Civil War
The Virginia Museum of the Civil War at New Market Battlefield State Historical Park will host a special guided walking tour from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 8895 George Collins Parkway.
The tour, led by author and historian Sarah Kay Bierle, will focus on how the Union and Confederate armies came to clash near the small crossroads town of New Market in May of 1864. Information: 540-462-6371.
Big Band Bash
The Mount Jackson Hometown Partnership will host a Big Band Bash from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Mayor’s Park.
Headliners will be gospel music by Larry and Kathy Rinard, country music by Spencer Hatcher and bluegrass music by Dark Hollow. A variety of food trucks, craft vendors and many children’s activities will be featured. Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs.
Mother’s Day picnic
The Strasburg Farmers Market will host a Mother’s Day picnic and market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Strasburg Visitor Center, 33229 Old Valley Pike.
The event will feature 20-plus artisan vendors, live music by Joe Martin, Melted Dreams Café on site, sweets and treats. Those attending are encouraged to bring a blanket.
The Visitor Center sits on 15-plus acres across from City National Bank and boasts walking trails, beautiful open meadows perfect for picnicking, a gift shop, and a museum operated by the Strasburg Museum. Information: 540-465-5884 or email mnixon@strasburgva.com.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host an opening reception for an exhibit by Chilean artist Carmen Barros Howell from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Registration is requested by calling 540-955-2004 or visit www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Seven Bends State Park
Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock will host a children’s garden workshop from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Register by emailing sevenbends@dcr.virginia.gov. The program is free however parking is charged.
Strasburg Walking Trail
A grand opening guided walk for the refreshed historic Strasburg Walking Trail will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday starting at the Strasburg Museum. There are 10 trail stops covering 1.6 miles passing by prominent downtown dwellings, Civil War markets and hear stories by the town’s founders.
