Discovery Museum
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will offer free admission from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at 19 W. Cork St., Winchester. Registration is required at www.discoverymuseum.net.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester has scheduled the following programs this weekend:
• Friday: 7:30 p.m., choreographer Rennie Harris will present “Nuttin’ But A Word,” a piece that blends music, dance and spoken word, in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre, 620 Millwood Ave. Tickets range from $5 to $30.
• Saturday: 7:30 p.m., the Wind Ensemble will perform in Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive. Tickets range from $5 to $14.
Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Shows at The Monument
• Tell Me Lies, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, performs at 9 p.m. Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: $20.
• Afterhours featuring DJ Ophie is Saturday. Doors open at 9 p.m. DJ Ophie is from 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Tickets: $10.
The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For tickets, visit the monumentva.com. Phone: 540-546-2700.
Shows at Bright Box
• Improv comedy with Porkchop Volcano, 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
• Wizard Fest: An interactive fantasy-themed party, 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $15-$75.
The Bright Box is located at 15 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For tickets, visit brightboxwinchester.com.
Celebrating Patsy Cline
Celebrating Patsy Cline will hold a remembrance weekend on Saturday and Sunday to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Cline's death on March 5, 1963, from a plane crash that killed Cline and several others.
A meet and greet with Cline’s daughter, Julie, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Patsy Cline Historic House at 608 S. Kent St., Winchester. Admission is by donation.
On Sunday, a celebration of Cline's life will be held at 3 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home Chapel, Shenandoah Memorial Park, where Cline is buried. The ceremony will include light refreshments, music by Liz Ruffner and a prayer by Cline’s cousin, Pat Brannon. The keynote speaker will be long-time friend Joyce Jackson, secretary to country singer and songwriter Jim Reeves. Those not able to attend in person may join via FacebookLive.
Berryville scavenger hunt
A Leprechauns scavenger hunt will be held from Saturday through March 17 in Chet Hobert Park in Berryville.
While visiting the park, see how many items can be located and documented and turn the form in by March 17 to enter to win prizes. To help find all the hidden items, register by phone at 540-955-5140 or in person at the Clarke County Recreation Center.
'Happy Feet'
Bowman Library in Stephens City will show the film “Happy Feet” from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Refreshments served. Future movies will be “Toy Story” on March 11 and “Babe” on March 25.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill will host the following programs on Saturday at 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville:
• Berryville Celebrates 225 lecture series co-sponsored by the Clarke County Historical Association from 1-3 p.m. on how the town was developed. Admission is free but seating is limited. Reservations can be made at https://tinyurl.com/bdfk5hww. Future lectures will be held at 1 p.m. on March 11 on the equestrian legacy of the town; March 18 on remembering local veterans and heroes; and March 25, the history and development of Clarke County Public Schools.
• Opening reception from 3-4 p.m. for Berryville Celebrates 225 historical exhibit. The exhibit will be on display through March 31. Admission is free but seating is limited. Reservations can be made at https://tinyurl.com/mt26ussp.
• Piano and fiddle concert of traditional Scottish music by Kevin Henderson and Neil Pearlman from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and free for children 12 and younger. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/y6ymhux3.
Long Branch speaker series
Artist and author Keith Patterson will present the program “90% Half True-A Collection of Short Stores” as part of the Long Branch Historic House and Farm’s annual speaker series at 6 p.m. on Sunday in Boyce.
Tickets are $25. Future programs will be held each Sunday in March. Tickets: call 540-837-1856 or visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
MSV
Works by Middletown artist John Chumley, one of the Shenandoah Valley’s foremost 20th-century artists, will be on view at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley through Aug. 6. The exhibit includes more than 40 paintings and drawings, several of which are on first-time public display at the MSV.
The exhibition includes portraits, many depicting the Valley’s people, members of the artist’s family, and those close to him. Notable portraits include Mister Shipe, a 1965 watercolor of the postmaster of Middletown; Calvin, a 1968 egg tempera of Calvin Gant, a 12-year-old friend of the artist’s children; and Double Wedding Ring, a 1977 egg tempera of Chumley’s wife, Bettye, sitting at a quilting frame he crafted. The quilting frame and quilt depicted in this painting are displayed next to the painting.
Gallery admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and ages 13-18 and free to youth ages 12 and under and to MSV members. Admission is free on Wednesdays thanks to corporate partner Howard Shockey & Sons Inc. Information: 540-662-1473 or visit www.theMSV.org.
Virginia campgrounds
Virginia State Parks full-service campgrounds with bathhouses will open on Friday through Dec. 4, with the exception of Douthat, Hungry Mother, Pocahontas and Shenandoah River state parks, which have full-service campgrounds open year-round. Due to a campground renovation project, camping at Claytor Lake State Park will not open until April 1.
The camping options are plentiful and vary from cabins and bunkhouses to yurts and primitive camping. To sign up for Customer Loyalty rewards, visit https://tinyurl.com/yc3zwmtt. Information about camping reservations, cancelations and severe weather procedures visit https://tinyurl.com/3spm38ef. If traveling with horses, visit https://tinyurl.com/mr3zdpsw.
Reservations can be made by calling 800-933-7275 and choosing option 5 or online at https://reservevaparks.com/web/. Lodging reservations can be made up to 11 months in advance or, for camping, up to 2 p.m. on the day of arrival.
