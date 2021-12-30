The 35th First Night Winchester, a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration, is set for Dec. 31 with 14 hours of entertainment in the downtown area. As midnight approaches, a dance party will be held, and a large, illuminated apple suspended from a crane above the intersection of Cameron and Boscawen streets will be lowered during a countdown to the arrival of 2022. Fireworks will then fill the sky. Wristbands can be bought for $10 each at firstnightwinchester.com. They also can be purchased in-person at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Winchester Book Gallery and the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center. Souvenir buttons featuring the work of a local artist will be available for purchase from 5-9 p.m. New Year’s Eve at First Night’s 33 E. Boscawen St. headquarters. For more information, visit firstnightwinchester.com.
Walking in a Winter Wonderland holiday light show, Clearbrook Park, 130 Poolside Drive. Continues nightly through Jan. 2. Closed New Year’s Eve. Admission is $6.50 for ages 3 and up. Purchase tickets online at fcprd.net.
Holiday Tours at Belle Grove, 336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown. Belle Grove is decorated for the holidays and open for touring through today. Guided tours are from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (last tour at 3:15 p.m.). For more information, call 540-869-2028 or visit www.bellegrove.org.
Christmas in the Valley, a lighted drive-thru park at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock, will be open from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. $25 per carload.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.