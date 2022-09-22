Winchester Little Theatre
Winchester Little Theatre will present the following plays this weekend at 315 W. Boscawen St.:
• “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime” will be performed at 8 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. Tickets, which range from $14 to $21, can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/3b7z6vck.
• Readers’ Theatre of “Wally’s Café,” a play written by Sam Bobrick and Ron Clark and directed by Rhonda Markland, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 or free for WLT members.
Information: 540-662-3331 or www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
Warren Heritage Society
The Warren Heritage Society will host the following events this weekend at 101 Chester St., Front Royal:
• Today: 10 a.m., a reading of the Constitution by Bishop Larry Johnson, "Liberty Man.”
• Saturday: 2 p.m., tour of Bel Air Mansion, home of Lucy Buck. The speaker will be a descendant of Thomas Buck who will read excerpts from Lucy's diary. Tickets: $50 for non-members, $40 for WHS members. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/d9veyd53.
Information: www.warrenheritagesociety.org.
Truck show
The Tri-State Truck Show will be held today through Saturday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in Clear Brook. The show will feature over 300 trucks, flea market, food, movie night and 50/50 raffle. Information: 540-478-4389 or https://tinyurl.com/t97mmnnt.
Arts/Music Festival
The Winchester Arts and Music Festival will be held Friday through Sunday in Old Town with the following activities:
• Friday: 4-5 p.m., art exhibition opening with complimentary reception followed by Spiritual and Healing Dimensions from 5 to 6 p.m. at Life Tree Gallery, 200 N. Braddock St.
• Saturday: 2-4 p.m., Arts at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley Trails followed by a reception from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and poetry reading from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 901 Amherst St.; 7-8 p.m. Light at Night concert at Life Tree Gallery.
• Sunday: 3-4:30 p.m., The Cosmic Journey, different ways of looking at the stars movies at Life Tree Gallery; 5:30-7 p.m., classical piano concert featuring Lynne Mackey at the George Washington Hotel, 103 E. Piccadilly St.
Information: https://tinyurl.com/3eyy5w85.
Oktoberfest
Literacy Volunteers will present Old Town Winchester’s Oktoberfest featuring breweries from all over Virginia from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday on the Loudoun Street Mall. Tickets, which includes 10 tastings, are $30 in advance and $40 on Friday. Information, tickets: https://tinyurl.com/zm3m7j6e.
French/Indian War weekend
Abrams Delight will host a French and Indian War weekend with living history and tactical demonstrations starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday and ending at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at 1340 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester. Information: www.FIWF.org.
Celebracion Festival
The annual Celebracion of Winchester will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday on the Loudoun Street Mall celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.
The festival will feature food and retail vendors, traditional dances from various countries, music throughout the day and impromptu Latin dancing lessons. Information: https://celebracionwinchester.com/.
MSV at Night
The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will host MSV at Night from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday to view the exhibitions “Destination: Latin America” and “ORIGAMI IN THE GARDEN” at 901 Amherst St., Winchester. Registration is not required.
Information: 540-662-1473 or www.themsv.org.
Fire Pit Fridays
Dan Berry will perform at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club’s Fire Pit Fridays event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at 134 Golf Club Circle, Front Royal. Food will be sold.
Fiber Festival
The Shenandoah Valley Fiber Festival will open with a potluck dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds, 890 W. Main St., Berryville.
Vendors will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $5. Information: 540-324-9455 or visit https://tinyurl.com/3w9xnnpv.
Fall festival
The New Market Chamber of Commerce will host its annual fall festival downtown from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Spencer Hatcher & The Ol’ Son Gang will perform from noon to 3 p.m. Vendors will line the streets with their wonderful goods, such as handmade jewelry, pottery, woodworking, home decor, baked goodies, homemade soaps, Lularoe, Paparazzi, and more.
Shenandoah Conservatory
Shenandoah Conservatory’s Wind Ensemble will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Armstrong Concert Hall, 702 University Drive, Winchester.
Tickets are $14. Information, tickets: 540-665-4569, www.conservatoryperforms.org.
Barns of Rose Hill
Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira will present a concert from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Information: 540-955-2004 or www.barnsofrosehill.com.
Fort Collier guided tours
Shenandoah University’s McCormick Civil War Institute will offer a tour with Professor Jonathan A. Noyalas of Fort Collier and the Third Battle of Winchester from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Fort Collier Civil War Center at 922 Martinsburg Pike, Winchester.
The event is free, no pre-registration required. Information: 540-665-4501 or email jnoyalas01@su.edu.
Kickball tournament
Habitat for Humanity of Warren County will host a kickball tournament starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday with adults versus kids at Gertrude Miller Park, 905 Stadium Drive, Front Royal. There will also be food and drinks and giveaways.
Car/truck/bike show
A car, truck and bike show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Grove’s Winchester Harley-Davidson, 140 Independence Drive, Winchester.
Proceeds benefit the Katie Teets Bradshaw Comfort House. There will be food, drinks, raffles and 50/50 raffle. Rain date is Sunday. Information: Brandon Teets at 540-533-2695; Harlan “Kep” Kelinger at 540-533-4949, https://katiescomforthouse.com/.
Chaos in the Valley
Chaos in the Valley, a demolition derby, will be held on Saturday at the Warren County Fairgrounds in Front Royal to benefit the Toms Brook Volunteer Fire Department. Gates open at 7 a.m. and the flag drops at 5 p.m.
There will be eight packed classes, power wheels, mowers and more. An all-access pass is $20, $15 for ages 6 to 12 and free for kids under 5. Information: Matthew Kingree at 540-335-6439 or Jesse Bly at 540-335-0723.
Kids Day
For the first time since 2019, Warren Coalition’s popular event “Celebrate Kids Day” returns on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center, 8th Street near Fantasy Land in Front Royal.
This year’s event will include inflatable ride, obstacle course, bounce house and T-ball challenge, along with pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting and games. Children will paint a small pumpkin (included in the price of the bracelet) while supplies last.
The Coalition will also host a fundraiser featuring the Pitch Burst, a machine similar to a dunking booth, except that it drops a water-laden balloon on top of the “volunteer.” Community members have been challenged to raise $500 each to earn the “honor” of sitting in the Pitch Burst.
The cost for a bracelet is $1 per child that provides unlimited access to all activities. There is no cost for parents. Participation in the Health and Cake Walk is an additional $1 per participant.
Fall concert series
The Godfrey Miller Center will host fall concerts at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester.
Classical chamber music by Marcolivia will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Future concerts will feature a Reformation Festival with choirs, brass and organ on Oct. 30 and the Andrew McKnight Band performing blues and folk music on Nov. 13.
Tickets are $10 at the door. The concert on Oct. 30 will be a free-will offering. Tickets, information: https://tinyurl.com/2p8efwr9.
