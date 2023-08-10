The following events are planned this weekend:
Gazebo Gatherings
The Blue Ridge Arts Council will host Rich Follett at 7 p.m. today at the Gazebo in Front Royal as part of its free Summer Concert Series.
Bowman Amphitheater
Herb & Hanson will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at the Bowman Library amphitheater in Stephens City as part of the Sunset Series of outdoor concerts. Information: https://tinyurl.com/hnrxucc3.
The Monument
Ryan Jewel at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets $15-$20; Deja Vu 70s tribute band at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $10-$15; Latin Fusion Night featuring DJ Georgie at 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets free for women, $10. The Monument is located at 186 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For more information, visit themonumentva.com.
Bright Box
The Nighthawks will perform 8 p.m. Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: $15. The Pietasters with Secondhand will perform 8 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: $20-$25. The Bright Box is located at 15 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester. For more information, visit brightboxwinchester.com.
Woodstock ROCS
The Virginians will perform country music from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the Woodstock Riley Outdoor Concert Series. Food will be sold from 6 to 9 p.m.
Front Porch Fridays
Jason & the Revenuers will perform at the Front Porch Fridays concert series from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Strasburg Square. Brews and snacks will be sold by members of Strasburg Youth Cheer.
Civil War driving tour
A National Park Service ranger will lead a two-hour auto tour discussing the role of cavalry in the battle and following the movements of Gen. George Custer’s 3rd Cavalry Division from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday at the National Park Service Visitor Contact Station at 7712 Main St., Middletown.
Tour stops include Cupp’s Mill Ford, part of the early morning Confederate attack; Hite’s Chapel area; Westernview area; and the Belle Grove overseer’s area, where Custer pursued fleeing Confederates.
The Monument
Ryan Jewel will be performing at 7 p.m. on Friday at The Monument on the Loudoun Street Waking Mall in Winchester. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/e46byd9z.
Star-gazing party
The National Park Service and Shenandoah Astronomical Society will host a star gazing party at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Thoburn property on Bowman’s Mill Road south of Middletown.
In case of inclement weather, check https://tinyurl.com/y8nyk455. Information: 540-869-3051 or visit https://tinyurl.com/etzdtk5d.
Music in the Mountains
Music in the Mountains, sponsored by the Izaak-Walton League, will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Izaak Walton Park, 3364 Gooney Manor Loop, Bentonville.
Featured will be the music of Jess Estierre from 10 to 11:30 a.m., The San James Band from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sally Mae Foster from 3 to 4 p.m. and Passage Creek Rising from 4 to 7 p.m.
Food trucks will be on site. Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs. Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 at the gate and free for ages 12 and younger. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/48u45uam.
Yard crawl
The Shenandoah Valley Route 11 Yard Crawl will be held starting 7 a.m. on Saturday featuring over 43 miles of yard sales, sidewalk sales, antiques and food from New Market to Stephens City.
Jacob Bushong birthday
The Virginia Museum of the Civil War will celebrate Jacob Bushong’s birthday by having a lawn party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday with living historians, games, dancing and frozen treats. Admission is free. Information: 866-515-1864.
Belle Grove
Belle Grove Plantation, south of Middletown, will present Kneading in Silence: A Glimpse into the Life of the Enslaved Cook Judah at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The program is free, although donations will be accepted. Regular admission applies to tour the Manor House before the program at 1:15 p.m. or after the program at 3:15 p.m. Information: www.bellegrove.org.
Clarke County Fair
The Clarke County Fair will be held Sunday through Aug. 19 in Berryville. Entertainment includes: Rodeo by Bullmania at 8 p.m. on Monday; Kid’s Day on Wednesday with free admission until 5 p.m., barnyard fun and games at 9 a.m., Berryville Baptist Rascals puppet show at 1 p.m. and pretty animal contest at 4:30 p.m.; MidAtlantic Territory wresting at 7:30 p.m. Friday featuring local pro Jordan Evans; Sawjac show at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Kernstown Battlefield
The National Park Service will present an overview of the 1862 Valley Campaign from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Kernstown Battlefield, 610 Battle Park Drive, Winchester. Information: www.nps.gov/cebe.
