• Halloween Hustle 5K & The Little Monster Mile, 8 a.m. Saturday, Middletown (starts at the Town Hall on at 7875 Church St.). Costumes strongly encouraged! Friendly pets welcome. Cost is $35 for adults. Free for kids in The Little Monster Mile. Proceeds benefit NW Works. For more info, call 540-313-9444 or email cstoliker@nwworks.com. To register online: https://runsignup.com/race/va/middletown/halloweenhustle5k3
• Old Town Winchester Halloween Faire, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester. This is a carnival event featuring games, activities and trick-or-or-treating for kids of all ages. Presented by the Old Town Winchester Business Association.
• If your kids aren't into trick-or-treating, maybe try trunk-or-treating. The Crown Vic Kings & Queens will host a trunk or treat (their vehicles will be decorated for Halloween) from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at 567 N. Kent St., Winchester. Food will be served. Free. The group is also accepting nonperishable foods and hygiene items for people experiencing homelessness. And Stephens City United Methodist Church will host at "Spooktacular" from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, with a parade of ghouls and goblins at 3 p.m.
• Haunted History Ghost Tours of Old Town Winchester, 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road. Limit of 15 people per tour. Participants should meet at the intersection of Cork Street and Loudoun Street Mall.
• Let's do the time warp again! "The Rock Horror Picture Show" will be shown with a shadow cast at 10 p.m. Saturday at Winchester Brew Works, 320 N. Cameron St. Tickets are $23. Audience members under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase. Participation props included with ticket purchase. Presented by The Roving Peregrine Theatre Company and Winchester Brew Works. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/237032481807520.
• Spooky season continues at Hill High Farm at 933 Barley Lane, Winchester, with the Haunted Nightmares haunted house on Saturdays and Sundays in October. There’s a less scary haunted house from 1-5 p.m. and a scary one starting at 6 p.m. Visit hauntednightmares.net. Hill High also has a pumpkin patch. Visit the pumpkin-patch.net.
• For ghouls and goblins who plan to go trick-or-treating on Halloween, which is Sunday, Winchester and Frederick County do not regulate trick-or-treating times. However, the Winchester Police Department encourages trick-or-treating to end by 8 p.m. in the city. In Berryville, trick-or-treating is set for 6-8:30 p.m. Middletown recommends that trick-or-treating take place from 6-9 p.m. In Stephens City, 5:30-8:30 p.m. is recommended. Some homeowners associations set trick-or-treating times, so check in advance.
